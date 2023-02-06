Latest in Turkey, Syria earthquake; Tech layoffs continue & other top stories

Collective Death Toll Crosses 1,400; Another Strong Earthquake Hits Affected Region

Thousands have died across Turkey and Syria after an earthquake of 7.9 magnitude struck south Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province. The combined death toll from the earthquake that struck southern Turkey stands at over 1,400. Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said 912 people were killed in Turkey and at least 5,383 people have been wounded. READ MORE

PM Modi Inaugurates HAL Helicopter Factory at Tumakuru, Says K’taka is Land of Innovation

PM Modi inaugurated the HAL helicopter factory at Tumakuru in Karnataka on Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the inauguration of the Helicopter Factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a milestone in the journey of achieving self-reliance in the defence sector. Karnataka means development, peace & prosperity and the future of India, he added. READ MORE

Tech Layoffs: Dell To Lay Off 6,650 Employees or 5% Workforce

Dell Technologies will cut about 6,650 jobs or about 5 per cent of the company’s global workforce, according to a Bloomberg report. It quoted Dell’s Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke saying that the company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future". READ MORE

Exclusive | Thrilled with Win, Wore Headscarf as It Is A Simple Ceremony Custom, Says Indian Shuttler

Wearing the headscarf to receive the medal at the award ceremony of the 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge was just about following rules set by the organisers and giving respect to the host country, Tanya Hemanth told News18. READ MORE

Apple Could Launch iPhone 16 Ultra Variant In 2024, Will Be Costlier Than iPhone Pro Max Model

Apple has gone up the price ladder with iPhones, iPads and even the MacBooks in the past few years and the company is not done yet. According to new reports, Apple wants to add another premium iPhone to its lineup with the Ultra moniker and it could launch with the iPhone 16 series next year. READ MORE

BTS Snubbed By Grammys for 3rd Time, Fans Call Awards ‘Racist, Disrespectful’

Global K-pop sensation BTS was nominated for the Grammys for the third consecutive year. But Grammys 2023 had no gramophones to give to the world famous South Korean group. The group, which didn’t attend the awards this year after making appearances at the last 3 Grammy ceremonies, had 3 nominations. READ MORE

