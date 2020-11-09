News18 Evening Digest: Sensex, Nifty Soar to Lifetime Highs after Joe Biden's Victory in US Election and Other Top Stories

Sensex, Nifty Soar to Lifetime Highs after Joe Biden's Victory in US Election

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 704 points to end at its all-time high on Monday amid a rally in global markets following Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election. After touching its lifetime intra-day peak of 42,645.33, the 30-share BSE index ended 704.37 points or 1.68 per cent higher at 42,597.43 — its record closing high. The broader NSE Nifty too scaled a fresh intra-day peak of 12,474.05. It ended at a lifetime high of 12,461.05, up 197.50 points or 1.61 per cent. Read more

Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala in One-day Spike of Covid-19 Cases, Makes Up 79% of India's Total Today

Seventy-nine per cent of the 45,903 new COVID-19 cases are from 10 states and UTs, with Delhi overtaking Maharashtra and Kerala by reporting 7,745 infections in a span of 24 hours to become the largest contributor to the single-day infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Delhi had earlier overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala on November 7 also. Read more

Trump Could Target China Before Leaving White House to Create Trouble for Biden, Say Experts

Donald Trump is showing no signs of backing down from his White House post. After his defeat against President-elect Joe Biden, the Republican leader may double down on China in his final office months, leaving behind more diplomatic or trade tangles to untie for the Democrat, experts say. According to ANI, experts are of the opinion that amid Trump's continued blame on China for the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic losses faced by the US, Beijing could be an easy target for the US president to strike against. Read more

‘Badlaav’ is the Buzz Word in Bihar Where Youth Wants to Give Young Tejashwi a Chance

The politics of Bihar changes every 15 years. A trend visible in the iconic Jayprakash Narayan movement is again taking shape in this year's Bihar elections. For the first time in more than three decades, youth is emerging as a caste-agnostic constituency for a state leader. While the Lalu-Rabri duo ruled the state for 15 years and Nitish Kumar took over from 2005 to 2020, Bihar's youth seems to have voted for 'badlaav' (change) rising above the caste matrix. Read more

Austria Police Raid More than 60 Addresses Linked to Radical Islamist Organisation

Austrian police launched raids on more than 60 addresses allegedly linked to radical Islamists in four different regions Monday, with orders given for 30 suspects to be questioned, prosecutors said. Read more

Arjun Rampal Summoned by NCB in Drugs Probe

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, whose residence was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, has been summoned by the agency for further questioning on November 11. The news of NCB raiding the residence of Arjun broke in the afternoon on Monday. This came a day after Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided by the NCB in relation to a drugs case. Read more

Apple Suspends China's Pegatron From Manufacturers List After Labour Violation Allegations

Apple has suspended business operations with one of its iPhone manufacturers in China, Pegatron after finding that the company violated Apple's supplier code of conduct. According to a Bloomberg report, Pegatron was found violating the student workers' programme where it "misclassified" student workers and even allowed some to work late nights and overtime which is against the Cupertino, California-based tech giant's supplier regulations. Read more

Not Just Biden's Blue, US Elections 2020 also Ushered 'Rainbow Wave' with Highest Ever LGBTQ Wins

The enthralling US presidential elections this year have surely given an opportunity to some of the most progressive candidates to take up important positions in the administration. The number of openly LGBTQ+ candidates projected to win their respective races across the country has started a "Rainbow Wave". Read more