News18 Evening Digest: Shatrughan Sinha And Babul Supriyo Ensure Blockbuster Bengal Bypoll Wins for TMC and Other Stories

Target 400 Seats for LS Polls, Form Alliance Where Weak: What Prashant Kishor Told Congress

Election strategist Prashant Kishor met with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal, amid speculation that he will join the party, which has recently faced a string of electoral defeats, sources said. READ MORE

Shatrughan Sinha And Babul Supriyo Ensure Blockbuster Bengal Bypoll Wins for TMC

After Good Friday came a great Saturday for the Trinamool Congress as the party bagged the West Bengal bypolls with ease. The elections for an assembly and a Lok Sabha seat had national significance as both TMC candidates were former union ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party. While Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge assembly constituency by 19,904 votes, Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol parliamentary seat by 2.97 lakh votes. READ MORE

Acrimony Bubbles Up in Punjab Congress Again as Sidhu Snubs Successor to Meet Disgruntled Leaders Instead

Advertisement

The Punjab Congress seems to have learnt no lessons from the drubbing in recently held Punjab Assembly elections, with the state leaders continuing to squabble over supremacy despite top organisational changes. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mehendi Pictures Out! See Beautiful Glimpses From Pre-Wedding Festivities

Two days back, Alia Bhatt sent the internet into a meltdown with the dreamy picture of her intimate low-key wedding on April 14. The love birds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at RK’s Palli Hill mansion- Vastu. While several pictures are doing the rounds on the internet, on Saturday, the Student of The Year actress added to the excitement of her fans by revealing beautiful glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony. READ MORE

Elon Musk May Bring Partners In On His Takeover Bid as Twitter Adopts Poison Pill to Keep Billionaire at Bay

One possibility is partnering with Silver Lake Partners, a private equity firm that was set to co-invest with Musk in 2018 when he was considering taking Tesla private, according to people familiar with the matter, reported New York Post. READ MORE

No Way Home: Stranded in India, Citizens of War-Ravaged Ukraine Run Out of Luck, Funds And Hope

Slava Grinchenko anxiously takes calls on his WhatsApp, hoping to get some help. The young Ukrainian is one of the 17 citizens of the war-torn country who came to India early this year. However, the grim situation back home after Russia attacked their country in February this year, has made life difficult for them with each passing day. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.