News18 Evening Digest: Shinde Camp, BJP MLAs to Discuss Strategy For Floor Test Today and Other Stories

Maha Govt Formation LIVE: Shinde Camp, BJP MLAs to Discuss Strategy For Floor Test Today; Rebels Couldn’t Look Us in the Eye, Says Aaditya

Rahul Narwekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Narwekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes. READ MORE

Several IndiGo Flights Delayed Nationwide Due to Non-availability of Crew; DGCA Seeks Explanation

Several IndiGo flights across the country were delayed due to non-availability of crew members. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the issue and ordered the airline to issue a clarification as to the delays, officials said. READ MORE

Like Father-in-Law, Like Son-in-Law: BJP’s Reliable Rahul Narwekar Is Maha Speaker Ahead of Trust Vote

Amid the major twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first-time MLA Rahul Narwekar has been made the Speaker of the state assembly, which experts say is “unusual”. READ MORE

Sunday Special: Pensions, PF Claims, Flooded Roads — What Common Man Most Complains About to Govt

Pension has not been paid or started, Provident Fund claim not settled, delayed Speed Post letters, poor mobile phone network, issues with CGHS cards, flooding on roads, problems at toll plazas and NEET PG exam woes – these are some of the major complaints, which the Centre receives from the public. READ MORE

JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara’s Film Jumps Big On Second Saturday | Deets Inside

Even though Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo started slow at the box office, looks like it is now gaining pace. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of almost 60% on its second Saturday. While the film had earned Rs 3.03 crore on Friday, it then collected Rs 4.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection so far to Rs 61.44 crore. READ MORE

Assamese Actor Kishor Das No More, Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away at the age of 30. He was battling cancer for over a year. Das was admitted to a Chennai hospital where he breathed his last. Various media reports claim that the actor had also contracted COVID-19 due to which his health condition deteriorated and he succumbed to cancer on Saturday. A report by E-Times also claims that Das’ last rites were also held in Chennai on Saturday evening. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.