News18 Evening Digest: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away, Bihar Election Dates Out and Other Top Stories

SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away at 74: Rajinikanth, Salman Khan Join Others in Paying Condolences

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday at the age of 74. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital after his health deteriorated. On Thursday, his condition further worsened and he was put on maximum life support. But unfortunately he breathed his last. On hearing the news of SPB's demise, professionals from film industries across India poured in their condolences. SPB had a prolific career as a playback singer and musician and he is credited in over 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

Bihar Elections to be Held in Three Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7; Result to be Declared on November 10

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- first on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7 -- while counting of all votes will take place on November 10, the Election Commission announced on Friday. Announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "There was no end to the battle against coronavirus, thus some way had to be found a way to balance the democratic rights of people to elect a public representative and also keep public health in place."

ED Attaches London Flat Worth Rs 127 Crore of Jailed Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a Rs 127-crore flat of Yes Bank co-promoter Rana Kapoor in London in connection with a money laundering investigation against him and others, the central agency said on Friday. The agency issued a provisional order for attaching the property — Apartment1, 77 South Audley Street, London — under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sensex Snaps 6-day Losing Streak, Rallies 835 Points to Reclaim 37k-mark

Snapping its six-day falling streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 835 points on Friday to reclaim the 37,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE index ended 835.06 points or 2.28 per cent higher at 37,388.66. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 244.70 points or 2.26 per cent to finish at 11,050.25.

Farm Bills an Attempt to Break Mandi System and Abolish MSP, Says Bharatiya Kisan Union

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday opposed the Agriculture Bills, saying it was an attempt to break the mandi system and abolish MSP (Minimum Support Price). Farmers have come out on the streets on the call for a 'Bharat Bandh' by several farmers' organizations, including the BKU. Most of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana are opposing these Bills.

4 Injured in Knife Attack Outside Former Charlie Hebdo Offices in Paris, Suspect Arrested

Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris Friday outside the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run. Police later said one suspect had been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.