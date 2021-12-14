News18 Evening Digest: SIT Calls Lakhimpur Kheri Incident 'Well-planned Conspiracy' and Other Top Stories

Mowing Down Farmers in Lakhimpur a ‘Well-Planned Conspiracy’: SIT on Minister’s Accused Son

Almost three months after four farmers and a journalist were mowed down in Tikunia area of Lakhimpur, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has said the incident, in which Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son is the main accused, was not a freak accident but a “well-planned conspiracy”. Read More

A Day After Terror Attack on Police Bus, MHA Says J&K Security Situation Improving Since 2019

A day after militants attacked a police bus near Srinagar killing three personnel and injuring 14, the home ministry said the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir and there has been a decline in terrorist incidents since the Abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Junior minister for home Nityanand Rai was responding to BJP MP Ratan Lal Kataria who had said whether a new chapter of safety, peace and development has begun after repealing of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Read More

2 Doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca Jabs Induce Lower Antibody Levels Against Omicron, Says Oxford Study

Two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines generate lower levels of antibodies against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to a study which suggests that those previously infected or vaccinated may be at an increased risk of infection. Researchers from the University of Oxford in the UK analysed the impact of the Omicron variant of concern on one of the immune responses generated by vaccination. Read More

COVID-19: These Habits Can Help Ward off Omicron Variant

As the Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered alarms across the globe, and India along with other countries suspending international flights and forming air bubble pacts, a new coronavirus wave seems imminent.­­ Doctors have advised to get both the shots of vaccine and continue following social distancing norms and wearing masks in order to fight the new Omicron variant. People suffering from diabetes and conditions like high blood pressure are more susceptible to the virus and thus are at a higher risk of falling sick. Read More

China Man Jailed for Lifting Ex-girlfriend’s Eyelids to Unlock Phone, Steal Rs 18 Lakh

A man in China recently landed in trouble after stealing 1,51,202 yuan (Rs 18 lakhs) from his ex-girlfriend. While you might think that stealing from partners has become quite a common crime these days, there is a bizarre twist to this theft. The 28-year-old man lifted his ex-partner’s eyelids while she was sleeping to access her smartphone using facial recognition. Identified by his family name of Huang, the man first used her fingerprints to unlock the phone and then the facial recognition to gain access to her Alipay account, reported The Times. Huang had spiked his ex-partner’s dinner with cold medicine that eventually made her drowsy and fall asleep. Huang had huge gambling debts and he immediately used the money to pay them off. Read More

Vicky Kaushal Kisses Katrina Kaif on Forehead in Stunning Pics from Pre-wedding Photoshoot

Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony was no less than a dreamy affair. The Bollywood star tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, located 120 km from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The newlyweds have been actively sharing photos from their wedding ceremony on social media. On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared a series of pictures from their wedding photoshoot. Read More

Year Ender: Controversies That Rocked Cricket in 2021

Controversies have now become part and parcel of the game and 2021 was the same despite major cricketing events that took place in the year including World Test Championship Final and T20 World Cup. The biggest one of them was Yorkshire’s racism row which rocked the English cricket and later the year ended with the sacking of Virat Kohli as Team India’s ODI captain. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 outbreak continued to affect the world and became part of several cricket controversies in 2021. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.