News18 Evening Digest: Sonia Gandhi Speaks on Congress' Poll Debacle in CWC Meeting and Other Top Stories

‘Need to Put Our House in Order’: In CWC Meet, Sonia Gandhi Weighs in on Poll Debacle

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, during the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, asked party members to reflect on the discouraging performance of the grand old party in the recently concluded state elections and discussed about polls in within the party. Read More

What Are Side-Effects Of Covid-19 Vaccines? Can Kids Get The Shot? All FAQs Answered

The government decided to expand the Covid-19 vaccination drive and opened it for everyone above 18 years of age, starting May 1. India is currently witnessing an unrelenting surge in Covid infections. People should get vaccinated as soon as they can, say experts. Dr Srinivas G. Kasi, a senior consultant pediatrician based in Bengaluru with special interest in vaccinology, answers some frequently asked questions around Covid-19 vaccination. Read More

‘Covaxin to Last a Day, Covishield Enough for 4 Days’: Delhi Health Minister’s SOS on Vaccine Stocks

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Monday told reporters that there is enough Covaxin to last only a day and Covishield enough for around four days. “There is only one day of Covaxin left in Delhi and only three to four days of Covishield. We need vaccines at the earliest," said Jain. Read More

43 TMC Leaders Sworn in as Ministers in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee to Call First Cabinet Meet Today

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was sworn-in as ministers on Monday in a simple ceremony in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. 43 TMC leaders were sworn-in as ministers, including 19 ministers of state, and took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar. The swearing-in ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She will also hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan Lists His Efforts During Coronavirus, Says ‘Yes, I Do Charity’

Amitabh Bachchan, in his blog, addressed the online abuse that celebrities are being subjected to, with regard to their charitable efforts during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He revealed that he has contributed Rs 2 crore towards a Covid-19 facility in Delhi. Read More

Facebook Content Banning Rules ‘Inconsistent’, Says Oversight Board Co-Chairman: Report

Facebook is largely “unclear” and “inconsistent” about its internal content banning rules, according to Michael McConnell, the co-chairman of the company’s Oversight Board. McConnell highlighted the issues that the company faces with reference to the ban imposed on former president Donald Trump. The ban was imposed in the aftermath of the incendiary remarks that Trump made ahead of now-president Joe Biden being elected, which led to his supporters storming the United States Capitol, causing an unprecedented act of violence that threatened the American democratic process. Read More

