News18 Evening Digest: Sonia Gandhi to Take Decision on Rajasthan CM in A Day or Two, Says Venugopal and Other Stories

Congress Crisis LIVE Updates: Sonia Gandhi to Take Decision on Rajasthan CM in A Day or Two, Says Venugopal; Pilot Likely to Meet Party Chief

Amid the current political crisis in Rajasthan, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said a decision on the state Chief Minister will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two. “Another Congress Legislative Party meeting is likely to be called,” said sources. READ MORE

How Politicians Dodged the Issue of Marital Rape for Years, but Ball Now in Supreme Court for 2023

“If the marital rape is brought under the law, the entire family system will be under great stress…,” said a Parliamentary standing committee comprising politicians from all hues, nine years ago. This effectively shut out a recommendation from the Justice Verma Commission to criminalise marital rape in India, after the Nirbhaya gang-rape case that had shocked the entire nation. READ MORE

Congress Prez Polls: Gehlot ‘out’, Tharoor And Digvijaya in ‘Friendly Fight’, Who Else Is Ready to Rumble?

Digvijaya Singh declared on Thursday that he will run for the Congress president’s post, The veteran leader is set to take on Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the election scheduled for October 17. READ MORE

Huge Blow For India As Jasprit Bumrah Out of T20 World Cup: Report

In a major development, India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is out of T20 World Cup with a stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to the team’s chances in the ICC event. This is second such injury mishap after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also ruled out when he was undergoing backwater training at team’s Dubai hotel during the Asia Cup 2022. READ MORE

Ranveer Singh Pens Tribute to Rapper Coolio on Insta Amid Separation Rumours With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sent social media into a frenzy on Thursday morning after some unverified reports and tweets about their alleged separation went crazily viral on the internet. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in 2018 after dating for about six years. There has been no clarification on the wild rumours from the couple or their teams so far. READ MORE

Allu Arjun Calls Wife Sneha ‘Cutie’ As He Drops Unseen Pic To Send Her Birthday Wishes

Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun is celebrating his wife Sneha Reddy’s birthday. On this special day, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped an unseen and adorable family picture. The photo not only features him and his wife but their children too, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The family can be seen dressed in traditional outfits. While Allu Arjun and Sneha can be seen twinning in blue, their son wore an orange kurta whereas their daughter wore a pretty purple outfit. READ MORE

