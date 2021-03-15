News18 Evening Digest: Speculations Rife Over Rejig in Maharashtra Cabinet, Govt Reacts on Oxford University Racism Row and Other Top Stories

Maharashtra Cabinet Rejig Soon? Speculations Rife as Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole Reach Uddhav’s Home

Speculations about a cabinet reshuffle are rife in Maharashtra as after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress chief Nana Patole was spotted at ‘Varsha’ to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This comes a month after minister Sanjay Rathod, facing flak from the opposition BJP after being linked to a woman’s death, resigned from the state cabinet. Talking to reporters after meeting the chief minister at his official residence Varsha, Rathod said he had resigned to facilitate a free and fair probe. Read More

‘India Can Never Turn Eyes Away From Racism’: On Oxford Student Row, Jaishankar Remembers Gandhi

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament on Monday that India can “never turn eyes away from racism” after a BJP leader raised the issue of Rashmi Samant, a 22-year-old from Karnataka who was forced to step down from her post as the president of the Oxford University Students Union in February. Read More

Actors Hirenmay, Yash, Sravanti Among 79 BJP Leaders Given CISF VIP Security in Bengal; Check List

A total of 79 BJP leaders, including the turncoats and the new joinees, have been provided with VIP security by the central government ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, which are due in a week. While BJP leaders Jitender Tewari, Hirenmay Chattopadhyay, Yash Dasgupta and Sravanti Chatterjee have been given Y security of the CISF, actor-turned-politician Payal Sarkar has been assigned X security. Read More

Amid Ongoing Tension, Prince Harry and Prince William Set to Renuite at Princess Diana Memorial

Amid ongoing tensions in the royal family following Meghan Markle’s volatile interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and William are set to attend their late mother Princess Diana’s memorial later in the year. Read More

On Alia Bhatt’s Birthday, RRR Makers Treat Fans with the Actress’ First Look As Sita

The makers of RRR unveiled the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita on March 15 on the occasion of the actress’ birthday. Alia is celebrating her 28th birthday today. Alia Bhatt is playing Sita, the wife of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the freedom warrior. Ram Charan is playing Alluri. Read More

‘Oye, Bat Dikha’: Virat Kohli Had to Remind Ishan Kishan About His Debut Fifty for India in T20I

Youngster Ishan Kishan made waves on social media after he smacked a fearless half-century upon his debut for India in the second T20I against England on Sunday. Hailed widely for his superb 56, Kishan revealed in a post-match interview that he wasn’t aware that he had, in fact, touched the fifty mark. Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal on his popular Chahal TV segment, Kishan was quizzed as to why there was a slight delay in raising his bat to the crowds seated at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Read More