News18 Evening Digest: Sri Lankan Parties Not Keen on PM Ranil as New Prez and Other Stories

Sri Lankan Parties Not Keen on PM Ranil as New Prez, May Impeach Him: Sources | Exclusive

Amid the worst economic crisis in seven decades, political parties in Sri Lanka are not ready to accept Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new President, say sources. Meanwhile, top sources said India is watching the situation closely and wants the “systems to remain intact”. READ MORE

Goa Congress MLAs to Jump Ship to BJP? Possible, Say Sources as Party Says No

However, the Congress leaders, including its Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Saturday called it “totally a rumour”. They also said Saturday’s meeting with the party’s 11 MLAs at a hotel in Panaji had nothing to do with the conjecture, but was held ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly, which begins Monday. READ MORE

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: India Stands With People of Lanka, Closely Following Developments, Says MEA

India on Sunday said it stands with the people of the island nation and it will continue to follow the recent developments. “India has extended this year itself an unprecedented support of over US$ 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka. READ MORE

‘Not a Crime’: Assam CM Intervenes After Actor Held for Shiva-Parvati Skit to Protest Against Price Rise

After a controversy over the ‘unacceptable’ depiction of Hindu Goddess Kaali by a Canada-based documentary filmmaker, a similar issue seems to have trudged up in Assam. An actor who dressed up as Shiva along with a fellow actress to protest against price rise and other issues was held after complaints from Hindu organisations. READ MORE

Baahubali The Beginning Completes 7 Years, Looking Back at Prabhas’ Magnificent Physical Transformation

Prabhas has been successful in etching a place in the heart’s of the people all over India with his magnum-opus portrayal of Amarendra Baahubali. The star had to follow rigorous workout sessions and an intense diet in order to achieve his physique for the character. READ MORE

UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Two Pheras, Says Groom is ‘Too Dark’

Ashocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah after the bride Neeta Yadav took two ‘pheras’ during the wedding and then abruptly cancelled the ceremony. The reason? The bride claimed that the groom was “too dark.” As soon as the wedding ceremony commenced, the couple exchanged garlands, and this was when the problems began. READ MORE

