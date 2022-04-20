News18 Evening Digest: Sri Lankan Protesters Totally Justified, Says PM’s Son Namal Rajapaksa & Other Top Stories

Sri Lankan Protesters Totally Justified, Government Should Have Communicated Better: PM’s Son Namal Rajapaksa | Exclusive

Protestors in Sri Lanka are fully justified in their expression of anger and demanding answers after a debilitating mix of escalating commodity rates and a severe shortage of essentials pushed them to the border, Namal Rajapaksa, former Youth and Sports Minister and son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview. READ MORE

Pakistan Misusing Kartarpur Corridor to Cultivate Contacts Among Indian Pilgrims: Sources to News18

Pakistan’s intelligence agency sleuths are using the Kartarpur corridor to meet and cultivate contacts among Indians going on the pilgrimage, sources told News18. READ MORE

UK Court Formally Issues Order to Extradite Assange to US

A UK court on Wednesday issued a formal order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face trial over the publication of secret files relating to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. READ MORE

IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Covid Scare Live Updates: Tim Seifert Test Positive for Covid-19; Will Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Get Cancelled/Rescheduled?

Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp. To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. READ MORE

National Savings Certificate Scheme Offers More Returns Than FDs: Key Features, Eligibility

At a time when there are global uncertainties amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, stock markets are volatile and investors are also looking at safe investment avenues. These include national savings certificates, fixed deposits, public provident fund, and bonds, among others. READ MORE

WATCH: Woman Faints and Falls Under Train in Argentina, Survives Miraculously

A woman in Buenos Aires, Argentina, had a narrow escape after she fainted and fell underneath a running train but miraculously survived, as reported by The Independent. The chilling incident was caught in one of the CCTVs at the station and was later released by Argentina’s national railway operator Trens Argentinos on Twitter. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Finds The Easiest Way To Stop Paparazzi From Taking His Pics, Find Out

Shah Rukh Khan seems to not be giving the paparazzi a chance to click his pictures. A few days after he drew thick black blinders in his car to prevent the media from taking his pictures at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding party, the actor has now resorted to yet another medium to stop the cameras from catching a glimpse of him. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.