News18 Evening Digest: 'Suicide Attack' in Afghanistan's Kunduz Kills At least 100 and Other Top Stories

Blast in Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz Kills At least 50, Several Others Injured

At least 50 people died and several others injured after a massive blast struck a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, according to hospital sources. Residents in Kunduz — the capital of a province of the same name — said the blast hit a Shiite mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week. Read More

Delhi Govt Employees Who Have Not Taken Covid Vaccine Won’t Be Allowed to Attend Office from Oct 16

Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday. All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as “on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated. Read More

Ukraine Lawmaker, Involved In Probe, Found Dead In Taxi, Police Say ‘Fell Ill’

A Ukrainian lawmaker involved in a probe into corruption in the defence sector fell ill and died in a taxi on Friday morning, police said, adding that a forensic examination had been ordered to establish the cause of death. The lawmaker, Anton Poliakov, 33, was a member of parliamentary group Party “For the Future", having been elected to parliament as a member of the ruling Servant of the People party. Read More

Pakistan Cricket team has ignited a controversy with their jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup starting on October 17. In an image that has gone viral on social media, Pakistan captain Babar Azam can be seen sporting the kit for the tournament with UAE written on it as the host. ‘ICC Men’s T20 World Cup UAE 2021’ the top right of the jersey reads. While the World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman, India officially remains the host for the event. Read More

Shehnaaz Gill Makes First Appearance After Sidharth Shukla’s Death; SidNaaz Fans Have Meltdown

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who has been away from the limelight and social media ever since the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 winner and her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, has reportedly joined Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa for the promotions of their upcoming film ‘Honsla Rakh’. Read More

Rakhi Sawant Looks Unrecognisable in Latest Transformation for Begum Badshah, See Photo

Rakhi Sawant informally referred to as Drama Queen, treated her fans recently with a special look of herself. On Tuesday, the actress-model, uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram handle, leaving her followers completely stunned. Rakhi participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and became a popular sensation with her quirky antics. In her latest post, she revealed her new transformation, posing as an elderly person. Read More

Kellogg’s US Factory Workers Demand Fair Contract, Netizens Come Out in Solidarity

Workers at Kellog’s cereal plants in the US have gone on strike, demanding fair wages and employee benefits which have been scrapped, and netizens have come out in solidarity. As per an Associated Press report, more than 1,400 workers went on strike on October 6, comprising those from plants in Omaha, Nebraska Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee. Read More

