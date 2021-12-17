News18 Evening Digest: Sukesh Chandrasekhar Bribed Tihar Jail Staff With Rs 1 Cr a Month and Other Top Stories

At Least 12 Actresses Met Sukesh Chandrasekhar in Tihar Jail, Conman Bribed Prison Staff With Rs 1 Crore a Month: ED Sources

After the questioning of actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, the case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is headed for another twist, this time over the conditions of his stay in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Sources in the Enforcement Directorate told News18 that Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is facing prosecution in multiple cases including a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, paid a bribe of Rs 1 crore every month to Tihar Jail officials for unrestricted access to luxury amenities and freedom to have female guests over. READ MORE

K’taka Cong MLA Isn’t the First, Here Are 10 Examples How Politicians Shamed Women With Sexist Slurs

Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar’s atrocious “enjoy rape” comments triggered a massive outrage in and outside the Parliament. While Kumar apologised in the assembly and on Twitter, this is not the first time he has made such a remark and embarrassed his party. In February 2019, when he was the Karnataka Assembly Speaker, he had compared himself to a rape survivor during a discussion in the House over a SIT probe into an audio clip controversy. READ MORE

RSS Welcomes Move to Raise Legal Age for Marriage to 21 Years, Says Will Empower Women of All Religions

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates have welcomed the Narendra Modi government’s proposal to raise the legal age for women to be married from 18 years to 21 years. As per sources, the proposal was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday and the government is likely to bring a bill in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. READ MORE

Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021, IND vs PAK Highlights: Harmanpreet Scores Twice as India Beat Pakistan 3-1, Secure Semis Berth

Harmanpreet Singh scored yet again from a Penalty Corner as India restored their two-goal lead over Pakistan. Earlier in the third quarter, Pakistan pulled one back through Junaid Manzoor after Akashdeep Singh increased India’s lead. Joint Asian Champions Trophy title holders, India and Pakistan will renew their hockey rivalry on Friday, December 17 in a preliminary round encounter of the 2021 edition in Dhaka, Bangladesh. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif Prepares Sweet Dish for Punjabi Custom ‘Chaunka Chardhana’ as the Kaushal Bahu, See Pic

Newly-wed celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after a week of wedding festivities. The two were photographed at the Mumbai airport as they wore outfits complimenting each other. The actors tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends. READ MORE

Marathi Actor Takes a Dig at Kriti Sanon Over Rs 10 Lakh Monthly Rent

Marathi actor, Aastad Sunita Pramod Kale, has questioned the logic behind renting high-cost homes in Mumbai. The actor has also suggested that it is better to buy a new home instead of renting a home by paying a huge amount of money as security. He has posted his suggestions on Facebook and users are linking it with Kriti Sanon who recently rented a home in Mumbai’s Andheri at a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh and paid Rs 60 lakh as security. READ MORE

Another Tech CEO From India: Anand Eswaran Becomes CEO of Global IT Firm Veeam

Global IT company Veeam Software has appointed Anand Eswaran as its new CEO and also a member of the company’s Board of Directors. Eswaran did his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from University of Mumbai. He attended University of Missouri-Columbia for his masters in computer science and engineering. READ MORE

