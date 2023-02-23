Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Pawan Khera, Agrees to Club All FIRs Against Him

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera after he was deplaned from his Raipur-bound IndiGo flight at Delhi airport and arrested by Assam Police in connection with an FIR over alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Cell in Tihar Raided; Rs 1.5L Slippers, 3 Jeans of Rs 80K Seized | Watch

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s jail cell was raided, which led to the recovery of several luxury items, including slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, 3 pairs of jeans worth Rs 80 thousand, among other things. Jail authorities could be seen conducting the raid in a CCTV visual from the Mandoli jail that is being widely shared. READ MORE

Back Benches, Less Time to Speak: Budget Session Promises ‘Maha’ Drama With Sena-Uddhav Face-Off

After the Election Commission’s order declared the Eknath Shinde camp to be the original Shiv Sena and gave them the official symbol of the bow and arrow, the faction and its ally BJP are planning to corner the Uddhav Thackeray camp — known as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SUBT) — in the upcoming budget session of Maharashtra assembly from February 27. READ MORE

High Drama in Amritsar As Khalistan Sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s Supporters Clash With Police

The supporters of Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh on Thursday clashed with police and stormed into a police complex in Punjab’s Amritsar district to protest against the arrest of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan, who will now be released in the next 24 hours. READ MORE

‘Some Confusion With Bags…’: How Pawan Khera Was Asked to Deplane Before His Arrest | Details Here

An extraordinary set of pre-events followed on Thursday before the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Assam Police in connection with an FIR over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

‘Is Singing in UP a Crime?’ Served Notice by Police, Folk Singer Neha Rathore Says ‘Not Politically Driven’

The song is purely my creation and highlights my thoughts. I must say that nothing is sponsored and politically driven,” says Neha Singh Rathore, the Bhojpuri folk singer who has been served a notice by the UP Police for her satirical song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba 2.0’. READ MORE

