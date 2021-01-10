News18 Evening Digest: Suriname Prez to be Republic Day Chief Guest, Security Cover for Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray Reduced and Other Top Stories

Suriname's Indian-Origin President to be Republic Day Chief Guest After UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels Visit

President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, will be the chief guest at India's Republic Day parade on January 26, sources in the PMO told News18 on Sunday, days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India. Sources confirmed that Santokhi, who is of Indian origin, will be attending the Rajpath parade. READ MORE

Maha Govt Reduces Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, Athawale's Security; Pawar Says He Too Okay With Less Cover

The security cover of prominent opposition leaders from Maharashtra, including former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, MNS leader Raj Thackeray and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, has been reduced by the Maharashtra government. READ MORE

Farmers Disrupt Khattar's Mahapanchayat on Agri Laws After Police Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas to Stop March

Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of kisan mahapanchayat' programme at Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the Centre's three agriculture laws. Earlier, Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards the village. READ MORE

India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj Likened to Brown Dog, Big Monkey by Fans in Sydney

Brown dog, yes this is what Mohammad Siraj was subjected to at the SCG on day 4 of the third Test match. Interestingly, the Hyderabad cricketer faced some racial taunting yesterday as well and 24 hours later SCG crowd was at it again. "Siraj was referred to as 'Brown Dog' and 'Big Monkey' both of which are racist slurs. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of on-field umpires. They were constantly abusing Bumrah too," a BCCI source said. READ MORE

Access to Hope: How a Woman on Wheelchair is Making Mumbai Accessible, One Footpath a Time

Mumbai resident Jasmina Khanna, 49, loves enjoying her evenings outside under the fading sun. The passing day brings with it a sense of calm and restfulness that she can seldom feel in the day. But unlike most others, Jasmina cannot go to a park or her favourite sunset spots in the city to enjoy her evenings. On most days, she has to make do with the balconies or windows of her office or home. READ MORE

Signal, You Really Need To Calm Down: Facebook IS NOT Trying To Manipulate Apple App Store Search

At a time when the Signal instant messaging app is reporting a surge in new signups and new users as a lot of WhatsApp users have even spooked by the new privacy policy for the app, it has climbed to the top of the charts on the Apple App Store in many countries, including India, at the time of writing this. READ MORE