News18 Evening Digest: Varanasi Court Allows ASI to Survey Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque Complex and Other Top Stories

Varanasi Court Allows ASI to Survey Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

A Varanasi Court on Thursday gave its approval for survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Gyanvapi Mosque complex by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The court further directed the Uttar Pradesh government to bear the cost of the survey. READ MORE

‘Why Only 7.5 Lakh Vaccines When We Have 50,000 Cases’: Maharashtra Returns Centre’s ‘Laxity’ Salvo

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Maharashtra government over shortage of Covid-19 vaccine, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday accused the Union government of providing less vaccine dosages to the state. Tope alleged discrimination being done with the state that has reported the most number of coronavirus cases in the country. READ MORE

Trapped in Anxiety But Searching For a Way Out : How Covid-19 Has Changed Social Life

The onset of the pandemic in March last year posed a threat not only to a person’s mental health but also to his or her social life. Being confined to homes because of a mandate, and not by choice, was a big blow and something people found difficult to adjust with. With the shutting down of offices, educational institutions, restaurants and pubs, socialising through social media became the new normal. READ MORE

People Like Maoist Commander Madvi Hidma Soon Become History: CRPF Chief on Bijapur Ambush

People like notorious Maoist commander Madvi Hidma soon “become history”, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh has told News18 in an interview, hinting at stepping up operations against the Naxalites who carried out a deadly attack on security forces in Chhattisgarh’s forests last week. READ MORE

BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty’s Roadshow Disallowed in Kolkata’s Behala, Workers Hold Protest

The BJP was denied permission to hold a roadshow of Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who had recently joined the saffron camp, in Behala area of the city on Thursday, following which a group of party activists held a demonstration in front of a police station. The agitation was led by actor-turned-politician Srabanti Chatterjee, who is contesting from the Behala Paschim assembly constituency on a BJP ticket, party sources said. READ MORE

MP Govt Extends Weekend Lockdown to 2 Days in Urban Areas, Says No Plan for Absolute Lockdown

Aday after Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced weekend lockdown on Sunday in the state, the chief minister revised his own decision on Monday announcing that urban areas of the state will now be put under the lockdown on both Saturday and Sunday. READ MORE

Injured Shreyas Iyer to Go Under the Knife on April 8

India batsman Shreyas Iyer is set to undergo surgery on April 8 for his shoulder injury which had ruled him out of the last two ODIs against England and the entire IPL. The 26-year old Iyer had suffered the injury during the first ODI against England in Pune on March 23 when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here