News18 Evening Digest: Suvendu Adhikari's Father Joins BJP; Covid is Not Over, Warn Experts and Other Top Stories

‘No Doubt My Son is Winning from Nandigram’: Suvendu Adhikari’s Father Joins BJP at Amit Shah Rally

In a dramatic move, TMC MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari, joined the BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally in Egra, East Midnapore, on Sunday and said his family was “with the people of Bengal”. “Save Bengal from atrocities, we are with you, our family is with you. Jai Siya Ram, Jai Bharat,” Sisir said in the rally. Before leaving his house to attend Shah’s meeting, Sisir Kumar Adhikari said, “My son is winning the Nandigram seat and there is no doubt about this. This assembly poll is a battle to save our prestige.” Read More

‘People Think Covid is Over’: Experts Advise Caution as India Sees Year’s Highest Daily Spike

As India witnessed the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 per cent of the new infections. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases. Read More

As Cases Rise 4 Times Since Feb 15, Second Covid-19 Wave in Maharashtra Milder, More Virulent Like in Europe

The second wave of spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is “milder but more transmissible”, said epidemiological experts. By the end of February, the Covid-19 wards at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Chembur was full, reported The Times of India. The downscaling plans drawn up in BMC’s jumbo facilities in February first week were discarded as cases started rising. Covid Cases have risen four times between February 15 and now, a report in Times of India said. Read More

Sharad Pawar Seeks Inquiry as Alliance Faces Test: What Happened Since Mumbai Top Cop’s Letter Bomb

Following a row over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday called for an enquiry into the matter. “The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister. I will suggest that this is very sensitive, (there are) series of lapses which affect the reputation of the govt. There should be an enquiry,” Pawar said. Pawar’s comment comes after the leaders of the ruling parties in Maharashtra were called for a meeting in New Delhi. Read More

New Delhi Shooting World Cup: India Win Gold in Men’s and Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team Events

India’s Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Shri Nivetha Paramanantham clinched gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol Team event as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi also won gold in the Men’s 10m air pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday. The Indian women shot 16 in the gold medal round to finish way ahead of Poland’s Julita Borek, Joanna Iwona Wawrzonowska and Agnieszka Korejwo, who managed 8 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Read More

India vs England – Kohli The Opener Opens Up New Options For India But Closes The Door For Dhawan

Virat Kohli surprised everyone by leaving out an out-of-form KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan both from the series decider against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday and then walked out to bat with Rohit Sharma at the start of the Indian innings. His decision to open for the country, something which he had only done on seven occasions previously proved to be a masterstroke. The Indian skipper was the ideal foil for Rohit Sharma and played second fiddle as the latter went after the bowling and gave India their best start in the series. The indifferent form of Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan’s ordinary record in the format for India opened up an opportunity for Kohli at the top of the order and he grabbed it with both hands. Read More

Priyanka Chopra Says She’s ‘Aware of Islam’ as Father ‘Sang in Mosque’, Twitter Asks ‘Which Mosque?’

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to controversy. Be it her imaginative dresses for Met Galas or her controversial comments on important political issues, the White Tiger star is used to grabbing headlines. This time, some comments she made during an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey have gone viral. Speaking to Oprah, whose last interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went viral the world over, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas said.The comment has been receiving many brickbats with many trolling Priyanka for claiming she understood Islam because of her father singing in mosques. Read More