News18 Evening Digest: Taliban Disconnect Phone Lines, Internet Services in Panjshir and Other Top Stories

Taliban Prep to Attack Panjshir, Snap Phone Lines to Block Communication Between Resistance Forces

The valley mounting a concerted resistance effort against the Taliban, Panjshir, has now been cut off from the world as the insurgents have disconnected their telephone and internet services, sources told CNN-News18. Sources said the Taliban has cut off telephone and internet services in the area to stop internal communication between the forces of the second resistance formed after the insurgent group took over Afghanistan in a rapid blitz of cities and provincial capitals mid-August. Read More

Excise Seal on Alcohol Bottles, Bus Tickets: How Police Arrested 5 Accused in Mysuru Gangrape Case

Five labourers allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a college student near Mysuru earlier this week were arrested Saturday and police revealed that despite the lack of description of the accused, a thorough comb of the crime scene gave clues which ultimately led to their nabbing - bus tickets and alcohol bottles. Read More

Indian Railways Allows You to Transfer Your Train Ticket to Family Members; Here’s How to do it

Getting a confirmed train ticket in India is not an easy job. You have to plan for the journey months in advance and book tickets to get reserved seats on the train. However, some unforeseen circumstances can bring a change in plan, and you might have to cancel the ticket. But we all know that getting another confirmed ticket is not a guarantee, so what do we do in such a situation? For times like these, there are options offered by Indian Railways that could help you manage your train ticket. Read More

US Court Orders Couple to Pay Rs 22 Lakh to Son for Throwing Away His Porn Collection

In order to get rid of pornography, a couple from western Michigan in the US had thrown out their son’s collection of adult films, magazines, and other items. Later their 43-year-old son named David Werking filed a case against his parents for destroying his belongings. In an unusual turn of events, the son won the lawsuit against his parents wherein a judge in Michigan has now ordered the parents to pay $30,441 (Rs 22 Lakh) to their son for destroying the pornography collection. Read More

Indian Instagram ‘Influencer’ Arrested Over Video of Him Smoking on Railway Tracks

YouTuber and Instagram “influencer" Adarsh Shukla was on Friday arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), IT cell over “objectionable" videos. This comes after Shukla posted a video that depicting him smoking a cigarette while sitting on a railway track. Central Railway uploaded a video on YouTube, where the influencer apologised for his stunts and urged his followers not to recreate such videos with folded hands. Read More

World’s Most Affordable EV electricKar K5 Goes on Sale in China on Alibaba, Priced at Only $2100

A relatively basic electric car is on sale in China on Alibaba. Produced by electricKar, the K5 is presented as an electric quadricycle that can accommodate two people and is offered at the unbeatable price of 2100 dollars. At this price, one should obviously not expect much in terms of comfort or extraordinary performance. The electricKar K5 can’t go faster than 40 km/h, and its range is estimated at between 52 and 66 km on a single charge. It should also be noted that it takes no less than 8 hours to fully recharge the battery. Read More

