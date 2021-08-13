News18 Evening Digest: Taliban Plan to Takeover Complete Afghanistan, Know About Lambda Variant and Other Top Stories

Taliban Plan Complete Takeover of Afghanistan, Including Kabul, Within 7 Days

The Taliban will take over the entire Afghanistan, including the capital city of Kabul, in less than seven days, a spokesperson of the Islamist group told CNN-News18. The Taliban is not keen on violence, he claimed. The Taliban spokesperson appealed to the world agencies to aid the war-torn Afghanistan amid the “humanitarian crisis" and assured that they will not attack any foreign mission or group. Read More

EXPLAINED: Why Lambda Variant Is Driving Covid Worries As World Struggles To Deal With Delta

As US’ recent troubles with the Delta variant show, it is never too early to start worrying about a new avatar of the novel coronavirus given how they can potentially demonstrate an ability to spread more easily and dodge vaccines. While the US is grappling with a sudden surge of new infections, experts have been concerned over the arrival of newer strains that can complicate matters even more. One candidate being singled out is the Lambda variant — named after the 11th letter of the Greek alphabet — which so far seems mostly confined to South America. But they know that it doesn’t take much for a new variant to make its appearance in a new territory. Read More

Twitter is Biased, Interfering in India’s Political Process, Says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Twitter of being biased and interfering in the country’s political process by blocking his account. In a strong attack, Gandhi said Twitter was denying his millions of followers the right to an opinion and termed it as an attack on the democratic structure of the country. The former Congress chief asked whether Indians should allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics. Read More

Man Arrested from Saharanpur for Hacking into ECI Website, Creating Fake IDs

The Uttar Police police has arrested a 24-year-old man here for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and creating hundreds of fake voter IDs, officials said Friday. Vipul Saini, who has a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) degree, was arrested Thursday from Nakur town’s Maccharhedi village in Saharanpur district. Read More

Karnataka Bans Processions During Muharram and Ganesha Festivals

Amidst fears of the onset of a third wave of Covid in the days to come and back-to-back festivals lined up in the auspicious month of ‘Shraavana’ (August-September), Karnataka on Thursday ordered a ban on large scale religious, cultural and entertainment congregation/processions of people besides giving free hand to all district authorities to decide on enforcing restrictions locally on the festive days. Read More

Road Collapses, Railing Hangs: Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Shambles Even Before Formal Inauguration

The Delhi-Meerut Expressway is yet to be inaugurated formally, but the pictures of the stretch show that it’s already in terrible condition after heavy rains. Constructed at thousands of crores, with the most advanced technologies used, the reality of the expressway has been exposed by the heavy monsoon rains. At several spots, rainwater has accumulated. Read More

27 People Aboard Carnival Cruise Test Positive for Covid-19

Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board. The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City. Read More

