News18 Evening Digest: Tamil Nadu Govt Extends Lockdown, Delhi to Halt Vaccination for Youths & Other Top Stories

Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown for One More Week. Here’s A List of Restrictions Imposed

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended complete lockdown for more one week from May 24 without any relaxation to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases. The decision on lockdown extension was taken in a meeting headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin with a team of medical experts to review the current situation of coronavirus infection in the state. READ MORE

Ask Cos for More, Approval of Foreign Jabs: Kejriwal’s ’24-hr Task’ for PM as Delhi Stops Vaccination Due to Shortage

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said centre should order all Covid vaccine companies to produce jabs at a war foot and added that Prime Minister should do this in the next 24 hours. Kejriwal added that vaccination for those above 18 years have stopped in Delhi due to shortage and the state government have shut all the vaccination centres in the capital. READ MORE

Apart from Covid, Challenges Before Kerala’s New Health Minister is Huge: Filling Globally-known Shailaja’s Shoes

Veena George, the new Health Minister of Kerala, said that the priority is on tackling the Covid crisis and are moving ahead with the Covid defence plans. She said that the health department under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former health minister KK Shailaja have done an excellent job. “Kerala has created a model, other States are looking at us and we are moving in the same path,” said Veena George. READ MORE

Delhi Police Registers Case Against Former AMU Student Sharjeel Usmani Over Derogatory Tweets

The Delhi Police has registered a case against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani over his alleged objectionable tweets, officials said on Saturday. A senior police officer said the case was filed under IPC section 505 based on a complaint by a BJP leader. READ MORE

IMA Demands Yoga Guru Ramdev’s Prosecution Over Viral Video Against Allopathy, Asks to Dissolve Modern Medical Facility

Indian Medical Association has issued a press release over a video making rounds on social media platforms where Yog Guru Ramdev is allegedly speaking against the Allopathy branch of science. Condemning Ramdev’s words, IMA in its press release has demanded that the “Union Health Minister either accept accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act." READ MORE

Cyclone Yaas Likely to Intensify into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: IMD

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. A low pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday. READ MORE

Online Money Transfer facility NEFT to Be Unavailable During this Time on Sunday

Online banking facility National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) will not be available for 14 hours on May 23. “A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021," the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification earlier this week. READ MORE

Veteran Music Composer Raamlaxman Dies at 79 in Nagpur

Veteran music composer Vijay Patil, better known as ‘Raamlaxman’, passed away in the wee hours of Saturday in Nagpur after a brief illness. He was 79. He breathed his last at around 1 am, according to Nagpur Today. The music composer was living with his son in the city. His last rites will be performed today at 12 pm. READ MORE

