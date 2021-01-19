News18 Evening Digest: Team India Ride on Rishabh Pant's 89 to Take Border-Gavaskar Series and Other Top Stories

India vs Australia: Brave Team India Ride on Rishabh Pant's 89 to Take Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1

In an epic performance by Team India, they beat hosts Australia in the Brisbane Test by four wickets, and pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This performance has come in a tough situation -- after India kept on losing key players throughout the series, that forced them to field a second-rung team. India chased down a mammoth 328 -- and breached Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 years. READ MORE

Subsidy on Canteen Food Served in Parliament Comes to an End, Lok Sabha May Save over Rs 8 Crore

Food served in Parliament canteens for MPs and others will become costlier as a subsidy given for it has been stopped, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. While Birla did not specify the financial implications of the move, sources said the Lok Sabha Secretariat can annually save more than Rs 8 crore with the subsidy coming to an end. READ MORE

Central Govt Asks WhatsApp to Withdraw New Privacy Policy, Says Unilateral Changes Unfair

The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable. In a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said India is home to the largest user base of WhatsApp globally and is one the biggest markets for its services. READ MORE

Suvendu Adhikari Takes on Mamata in Khejuri, Says She 'Never Honoured Nandigram'

Amid the verbal battle that has ensued between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has now said that the BJP will not allow Mamata Banerjee to contest from two places and that the chief minister never honoured Nandigram. READ MORE

Alia Bhatt Hospitalised For Exhaustion Due to Gangubai Kathiawadi Shoot? Seema Pahwa Responds

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress had resumed shoot on January 17th but after ringing in the holiday season with her family. Alia was rushed to the hospital due to exertion and exhaustion. She had suffered from hyperacidity and nausea, but was discharged the same day upon recovery. She also resumed the shoot next day on 18th. READ MORE

Breaking Laws to Paint Walls: 'Indian Bansky' Street Artist Tyler is Exhibiting His Work, With a Mask On

Can you recognize art without putting a face to it? While anonymous artists have always been around through history, street artist 'Banksy' is the modern-day face-less artist one instantly thinks of for his distinctive style and art of protest. In India too, an emerging artist over the last two years has made his place. Often referred to as 'Indian Banksy,' 'Desi Banksy' and 'Mumbai's Own Banksy.' The anonymous artist goes by the name 'Tyler'. READ MORE

Not Model 3, Tesla Can Make India Entry With Model Y SUV Launch, Here's Why - Analysis

Given the Indian markets affinity towards budget offerings, everyone is assuming that Tesla's Model 3 will enter India first. However, we would like to differ with the popular opinion and will stick out the neck to say Tesla, in all probability, will start their India ops with the Model Y crossover SUV. READ MORE