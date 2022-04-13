News18 Evening Digest: Tejasvi Surya Held in Karauli; Curfew in Khargone & Other Top Stories

Tejasvi Surya Held in Karauli, Curfew in Khargone: Why These Rajasthan, MP Dists are on the Boil

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and BJP Rajasthan president Satish Poonia have been detained while the two were on their way to violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan. Surya was accompanied by BJP state president Satish Poonia and party workers when the Rajasthan police stopped them at the Dausa border before detaining them. READ MORE

Over 8.5 Lakh Doses of Zydus’s Covid Vaccine Await Drug Regulator Nod for Market Rollout

After plugging the manufacturing gap, Zydus Cadila is again facing delays in supply of the second batch of its Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, News18.com has learnt. READ MORE

Armed With Law & Order Situation as Weapon, BJP Gears Up for Bengal Battle 2.0 But TMC Isn’t Worried

The electoral battle may be over in Bengal but the BJP is sharpening its claws once again to corner Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and this time, their latest weapon is the failing law and order situation in the state. From the Rampurhat carnage to the alleged rape in Hashkhali, sources in the BJP say the party has plans to launch an aggressive campaign on the deteriorating situation in the state. READ MORE

Maharashtra Faces Load-Shedding Amid Surge in Post-Covid Power Demand. Mumbai Excused | Explained

At a time when economic activity was starting to recover after months of Covid-related lockdowns, the Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily curtail the electricity supply in certain parts of the state to deal with the current power crisis. Power demand in the country is expected to surge even more in the coming weeks as the weather officials have predicted maximum temperatures above normal in April in many northern and central regions. READ MORE

MI vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Hope to End Horror Start to Their Season

Embattled Mumbai Indians should take a leaf out of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) template in their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to return to winning ways in IPL 2022, former England off-spinner Graeme Swann has said. Chennai, the defending champions, on Tuesday registered their first win of the ongoing edition of the mega event, defeating Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium. LIVE NOW

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Prateek Kuhad Performs At Mehendi Ceremony, Menu, Playlist Revealed

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married on Thursday, April 14. The Mehendi ceremony which kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities came to an end at Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu in Mumbai’s Pali Hills. LIVE NOW

Lock Upp’s Atmosphere Heats Up After Karanvir Bohra Confronts Mandana Karimi; Deets Inside

There is never a quiet dull morning in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. Every single day starts with a high voltage drama. And undoubtedly, as the reality show is proceeding towards its finale, the atmosphere of Lock Upp is heating up. Well, in the latest episode of the reality show, a huge fight takes place between Karanvir Bohra and Mandana Karimi, after Karanvir gets to know about her allegations against him. READ MORE

