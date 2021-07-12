News18 Evening Digest: Telangana Mins Spotted Without Masks at Bonalu Festival and Other Top Stories

Setting a Bad Example: Telangana Ministers Spotted Without Masks Amid Bonalu Festival

Telangana is soaked in a myriad of colours as the traditional Bonalu has made a grand comeback following a year of no celebrations owing to the pandemic. But the onset of the festive season has also led to blatant violation of Covid precautions, not just by the general public but also ministers. READ MORE

Jharkhand Woman Faints After Taking Wrong Covid-19 Vaccine as 2nd Dose, Hospitalised

In a major case of medical negligence, a woman, who had received Covaxin as her first dose, was administered a shot of Covishield for her second dose at a private facility in Ranchi. The woman was rushed to hospital after she fainted on receiving the wrong Covid-19 vaccine. The incident took place at the Advanced Diagnostic Centre on Bariatu Road where the woman’s family created an uproar following the medical fiasco. Police later arrived at the centre and defused the situation. READ MORE

Netizens Term Ashish Kulkarni’s Indian Idol 12 Elimination Unfair

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is inching towards its finale and as the show moves forward to the next round, the fight gets tougher for the contestants. However, the latest elimination from the show has not gone down well with the fans. After Sawai Bhatt’s elimination, it was Ashish Kulkarni’s turn to say goodbye to the show and it was not a decision the fans were expecting. The decision to eliminate Ashish over Shanmukhapriya triggered many fans who took to social media platform to express their displeasure and called it the ‘worst decision ever.’ READ MORE

Mumbai’s ‘Mother Teresa’: Super Cop Adopted 50 Tribal Kids to Give Them Better Lives

If there’s one thing the pandemic has spelt out clearly is that alongside the sufferings of of many,there is no dearth of Good Samaritans in the society either. Many have come out in support of men,women and children who have lost their loved ones to the dreadful virus. Among them is Mumbai cop Rahena Sheikh Bagwan, also known as ‘Mother Teresa. Showing exemplary compassion, the 40-year-old policewoman has adopted 50 tribal students in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. She has also ensured help to many people amid the pandemic. Her contribution has also not gone unnoticed and her good deeds were recognised when police commissioner Hemant Nagrale honoured her with a certificate of excellence. READ MORE

Suniel Shetty’s Mumbai Building Sealed Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed several floors of a posh building in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there, civic officials said on Monday. READ MORE

Rising Petrol Price ‘Agitating People’, Alternate Fuel May Bring Relief: Nitin Gadkari

In the view of increasing petrol and diesel prices in the country, Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari suggested the use of alternate fuels to calm “agitation people". While inaugurating country’s first commercial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Facility plant at Nagpur, Gadkari said, more use of alternate fuels such as LNG, CNG or ethanol would bring respite from increasing petrol price, which is now “agitating" people. READ MORE

6-year-old Haryana Girl Sets World Record for Identifying Airlines by Their Tails

It is said that each child is born with a special ability that makes them different from one other. The adorable and funny videos of children, which do rounds on social media, win millions of hearts. But sometimes, their phenomenal ability to memorise dialogues, names, and other things leave people stunned. This 6-year-old girl from Haryana’s Panchkula flawlessly identifies different airlines by looking at their plane tails. This showcase of talent is probably one-of-a-kind. READ MORE

