News18 Evening Digest: Telcos Get Breather in AGR Case, Charlie Hebdo Republishes Prophet Mohammed Cartoons and Other Top Stories

SC Gives Telecom Firms 10 Years to Clear AGR Dues of Rs 1.6 Lakh Crore; 10% to be Paid by March 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave telecom firms 10 years to clear Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues, which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The court said 10 per cent of the outstanding amount is to be paid by March 31, 2021, giving the extended timeframe in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. A three-judge bench led by Justice Arun Mishra said the instalments will have to be paid by February 7 of every succeeding year and any default will accrue interest. Non-payment will also invite contempt of court proceedings, the bench said.

'We Will Never Give Up': France's Charlie Hebdo Republishes Prophet Mohammed Cartoons

French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by Islamist gunmen in 2015, said Tuesday it was republishing hugely controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to mark the start of the trial this week of alleged accomplices in the attack. "We will never lie down. We will never give up," its director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote in an editorial to go with the republication of the cartoons in its latest edition.

Ladakh Move Thwarted, China Claims Indian Army ‘Trespassed’ Across LAC on Pangong Lake Bank

After the Indian Army thwarted a provocative Chinese army movement in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese embassy claimed that Indian troops "illegally trespassed" across the Line of Actual Control on the southern bank of Pangong lake. China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo on the Pangong lake was the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Did Pranab Mukherjee Deserve Bharat Ratna? Google Searches Spike after His Demise

Former President and the eponymous 'man of all seasons', Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 following the 21-day battle with multiple ailments. But since the news of his death went viral, many on the internet have been searching why Mukherjee got the Bharat Ratna. Searches for the term 'Bharat Ratna' spiked on August 31, as can be seen on Google Trends.

IPL 2020: BCCI Set to Spend Around 10 Crore for 20,000-plus Coronavirus Tests in UAE

The Indian cricket board has budgeted nearly Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests to be conducted during the Indian Premier League starting September 19. While the eight franchises bore the cost of testing in India, the BCCI is picking up the tab for the RT-PCR tests which have been conducted from August 20 when the teams started landing in the UAE.

History Sheeter Tries to Join BJP in Presence of Tamil Nadu Party Chief, Flees After Seeing Cops at Venue

A history-sheeter wanted by Tamil Nadu police in several criminal cases had a close shave with the cops when he tried to join the BJP at an event in Tamil Nadu. Surya, who has several cases filed against him, was all set to join party in the presence of Tamil Nadu party chief L Murugan, but fled when he noticed police officials at the function.