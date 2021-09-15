News18 Evening Digest: Telecom Sector Gets Mega Boost and Other Top Stories

Telecom Sector Gets Mega Boost: 100% FDI, 4-year Moratorium for AGR Dues, Shared Spectrum

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 9 structural reforms and 5 process reforms for the telecom sector on Wednesday. Amongst the raft of decisions taken for the telecom sector, one of the most important decisions is the spectrum user charge that has been rationalised. READ MORE

Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Bans Storage & Use of Firecrackers Again Due to Severe Pollution

The Delhi government on Wednesday banned the storage, sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali owing to the severe pollution levels in the city. “Seeing the severe pollution levels in the national capital for the last three years during Diwali, a complete ban is being imposed on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi this time, just like last year," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. READ MORE

Tej Pratap Yadav Duped of Rs 71,000 by Company Staff, Complaint Lodged

After political setbacks within his party, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, became a victim of cheating after an employee of his newly launched incense stick company took away Rs 71,650 on Tuesday. Tej Pratap Yadav filed a written complaint in Sri Krishna Puri police station on Tuesday evening. READ MORE

Big Drop in Covid Antibodies Within Four Months of Vaccination, Finds Indian Study

Astudy of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a ”significant” drop in their COVID-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the Indian government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries have done. READ MORE

Union Cabinet Approves Rs 26,000-Cr PLI Scheme for Auto Sector, Drone PLI Scheme: Sources

To boost electric vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the country, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for the automobile sector, sources told News18. The Union government has reduced the outlay for this PLI scheme to about Rs 26,000 crore from Rs 57,043 crore. READ MORE

Bihar Man Refuses to Return Rs 5.5 Lakh Credited in Bank Error, Says ‘PM Modi Sent it’

Aman, hailing from Bihar’s Khagaria district, refused to return the money that he received due to a bank error, saying it was sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranjit Das from Bakhtiyarpur village under Mansi police station had received the money- Rs 5.5 lakhs- due to an error by the Gramin Bank. READ MORE

To Rescue Crocodile, Rajdhani Express Halts for 20 Minutes in Gujarat’s Kajran

The railway officials had to halt Rajdhani Express for at least 20 minutes to rescue a crocodile, who was in pain, at Gujarat’s Kajran on Tuesday early hours. According to a senior railway officer, around 3:00 in the morning, the railway patrolling team informed the Kajran station master about the injured crocodile sprawling on the railway tracks. READ MORE

