News18 Evening Digest: Terror Camps in 3 Clusters of Pak-Occupied Kashmir and Other Stories

Terror Camps in 3 Clusters of Pak-Occupied Kashmir | Exclusive Details of Locations Here

Facilitated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), terror camps are being run in three clusters of the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) region, sources told CNN-News18 exclusively. READ MORE

Parliament Updates: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs Suspended For this Week; Upper House Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates, July 26, 2022: Proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed today, a day after sixth consecutive day of the Monsoon session was marred by Opposition protests over price rise, GST and other issues, leading to suspension of four Congress members and adjournment of the Houses. On Monday, many MPs trooped into the well of the House during the question hour, shouting slogans and displaying placards. READ MORE

Dial ‘M’ to Get Ghosted? Chatterjee’s 4 Calls to ‘Friend, Philosopher, Guide’ Mamata Went Unanswered

At 2.32 am, 2.33 am, 3.35 am and 9.35 am – This is the log of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee’s unanswered calls to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee as he was being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam. READ MORE

FIR Filed Against Ranveer Singh for Posing Nude, ‘It’s a Shameful Act’ Says Complainant | Exclusive

Known for his eccentric and flamboyant sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh has always been a trendsetter and loves to make a statement with his fashion. Last week, the Gully Boy actor took social media by storm as he posed naked for a magazine. While many applauded the actor’s bold avatar, several others trolled the actor. READ MORE

Sonia Gandhi’s ED Questioning: Son Rahul Among 50 MPs Detained During Protest

Congress President Sonia Gandhi left the ED office after she appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office earlier today for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Congress President was questioned for three hours and the probe will resume at 3:30 pm after lunch. READ MORE

Does Having Multiple Sexual Partners Increase Monkeypox Risk? Experts Clear The Air

With the surge in monkeypox cases across the world and the WHO declaring it a global health emergency, concerns over the transmission of the virus from one person to another have also been raised. According to some experts, it spreads through close contact, including any sexual acts with a symptomatic partner. However, it is yet to be known if an asymptomatic person can transmit the virus or not. Health experts and researchers have urged people to remain vigilant and not treat the outbreak as a taboo. READ MORE

