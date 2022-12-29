News18 Evening Digest: The Antony Report Is on Congress's Reading List and Other Stories

The Antony Report Is on Congress’s Reading List; Now if Only Someone Could Find It

AK Antony’s remark that Hindu votes matter and could do the trick for the Congress in 2024 has led to a frantic search for what is known as the Antony committee report. Following one of the worst Lok Sabha poll results in 2014, Sonia Gandhi set up a committee under AK Antony to elicit the reasons for the drubbing. READ MORE

Why Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Roka Was Held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan?

Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district holds special significance for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The temple, where the Ambanis’ youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on Thursday, is dedicated to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family. READ MORE

Cough Syrup Linked Deaths in Uzbekistan: Samples of Marion Biotech’s ‘Doc-1 Max’ Sent for Testing in Chandigarh

The samples of cough syrup, ‘Doc-1 Max’, have been taken from Marion Biotech’s Noida manufacturing facility and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh for testing, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. READ MORE

Hindu Woman Gang-raped, Killed, Breasts Chopped Off, Head Skinned in Pakistan’s Sindh

As per sources, a Hindu woman belonging to the Bheel community was gang-raped, beheaded, and her breasts chopped off by unidentified persons. READ MORE

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Note With Sheezan Khan’s Name Found On Ali Baba Sets, Reads ‘He Is…’

Anote has been recovered from the sets of Tunisha Sharma’s show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul with Sheezan Khan’s name on it, a new report has claimed. Tunisha died by suicide in the make-up room of the television show on December 24. While a suicide note has not been discovered so far, it is now claimed that a note about Sheezan has been discovered on the sets. READ MORE

Samantha Welcomes 2023 With a Positive Post, Says ‘Time for Newer, Easier Resolutions’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a fulfilling year on the professional front with her movies doing well, however, the actress was diagnosed with a rare condition called Myositis, which made her take some steps back. Now, the actress is looking forward to a positive 2023 and took to social media to share a post welcoming the new year. She shared a selfie where she can be seen lying down in what seems to be her pyjamas and looking at the camera. READ MORE

