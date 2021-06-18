News18 Evening Digest: Third Covid Wave May Hit India by October and Other Top Stories

Third Covid Wave May Hit by October, Will Be Better Managed Than Current Crisis: Experts

A large number of healthcare experts have warned of a third Covid-19 wave that may hit India by October and the pandemic would remain a public health for minimum one year, while assuring that it will be better managed than the latest outbreak. This was revealed in a snap survey conducted by Reuters between June 3-17 wherein 40 specialists, including doctors, scientists, virologists, epidemiologists and professors from around the world, said a significant pickup in vaccinations will likely provide some cover to another outbreak. READ MORE

As Attacks on Doctors Grow, Centre Reminds States of Law for Violence on Medical Staff

Asking state governments to ensure safety and well-being of doctors, the Union Health Ministry on Friday reiterated that the Centre has brought an ordinance which was notified as an act, where violence against healthcare professionals will be registered as a non-bailable and cognizable offence. READ MORE

‘Third Wave in Progress?’: AAP MLA Trolled for Inaugurating Speed Breaker in Delhi

In a bizarre incident, an AAP (Aam Admi Party) MLA attracted scores of troll on social media for inaugurating a tabletop speed breaker in New Delhi on Wednesday. Shiv Charan Goel took to the microblogging site, Twitter to share photos of the inauguration event in Moti Nagar, which didn’t even have any snap of the speed breaker. READ MORE

Traces of Coronavirus Found in Water Samples From Sabarmati River, 2 Lakes in Ahmedabad</a>

Coronavirus has created havoc worldwide for the last one and a half years. It has disrupted life and forced people to live in restrictions and lockdowns. Research and tests continue to provide new information about the deadly virus. Earlier, news reports of the detection of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in wastewater samples from many parts of the country came to light. Now, for the first time coronavirus has been detected in natural water sources as well. READ MORE

Technology-driven Careers May Boom Post Pandemic, Finds New Study

As the world of education and work makes a gradual recovery from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, experts foresee the new trends and dramatic changes that will impact the careers of graduates who venture out in the market in 2021-22 and onwards. READ MORE

Legendary Sprinter Milkha Singh’s Health Deteriorates

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh’s condition deteriorated on Friday, just two days after he was shifted out of the Covid intensive care unit at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. READ MORE

Youtuber Madan Kumar, Accused of Abusing Women Online, Nabbed Near Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri

Madan Kumar Manickam, a YouTuber from Chennai who was accused of using obscene language in his gaming channel, was nabbed on Friday by a special team of police in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district. Many people had filed complaints against the Youtuber for using obscene language in his videos. READ MORE

