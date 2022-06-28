News18 Evening Digest: 3 ONGC Employees Among 4 Killed in Pawan Hans Chopper Crash & Other Top Stories

ONGC Helicopter Mishap: Three Employees Among 4 Dead After Pawan Hans Falls Into Arabian Sea

Four people died after an ONGC helicopter fell into the sea while attempting to land on a company’s rig in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. Of the four, three were ONGC employees and one was under contract. READ MORE

The Mysterious Case of Ajit Pawar: Distrust Among MVA Amid Talks of BJP Forming Govt

While the movement of Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis has been at the core of discussions related to Maharashtra’s political turmoil, there is one politician who has managed to stay off the limelight. READ MORE

Rain Check: Monsoon May Arrive in National Capital between June 30 And July 1

After bearing the brunt of one of the hottest summers in recent years, most northwestern states in India are set to welcome the southwest monsoon this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the conditions are turning favourable for the seasonal rains to begin over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi between June 30 and July 1. READ MORE

UAE President’s Surprise Special Gesture, Receives PM Modi at Abu Dhabi Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was touched by the special gesture of the current UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for personally receiving him on his arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport. Modi arrived in the UAE on a brief visit to convey his personal condolences on the demise of former president of the Gulf nation and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. READ MORE

Mumbai to Guwahati Via Surat & SC: The Pit Stops and Twists in Shinde’s Race to Replace Uddhav Thackeray

Exactly one week after Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde raised the banner of revolt against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra political crisis has made one round of the Assembly and the Supreme Court. The rebel MLAs are protected from disqualification till July 11 and Shinde has announced that he would return to Mumbai soon. READ MORE

Take-Home Salary, PF, Working Hours to be Changed Soon: How New Labour Code Will Impact You

The four new labour codes under an amended labour laws are reportedly ready to be implemented, with several states filing their draft rules. Under the new labour codes, the employee-employer relationship is set to witness a revamp, with the social security of workers being a priority. The central government has been working on designing the four new labour codes, under which there will be significant changes in terms of an employee’s salary, PF contributions and working hours among others. These laws, once implemented, will make organisations across the country undergo paradigm shifts. READ MORE

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani in Talks for a Romantic Film After Shershaah? Here’s What We Know

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s chemistry in Shershaah was adored by all and now if reports are to be believed, the actors will be reuniting for another film. They often make the headlines for their rumoured relationship. Although they have not confirmed or denied anything, fans take a lot of interest in their relationship status. It was also being reported some time back that they have broken up, however, their recent interactions seemed to have put an end to those rumours. READ MORE

India’s New Privacy Rules For VPN Providers Postponed Till September: What It Means

The Indian Government has decided to postpone its new privacy rules for VPN providers, data centres and cloud service providers for another three months. The new rules were supposed to come into effect on June 27, but according to a new update from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the new deadline to comply with the rules is September 25. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.