News18 Evening Digest: Three-time Former MLA 'Murdered' in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and Other Top Stories

Nirvendra Mishra, 3-time Former MLA, 'Murdered' Over Land Dispute in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly murdered on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri District, Uttar Pradesh, over an alleged case of land dispute. A few local men allegedly carried out the crime near the Trikolia Padhua bus station. Mishra's family members said that the men came with weapons to grab the land, and the former MLA and his son Sanjeev Mishra were attacked upon resisting the action. Mishra's son sustained injuries in the incident and is now being treated at a hospital. The land dispute matter is reportedly also in court. READ MORE

Pakistan Summons Senior Indian Diplomat Over 'Indiscriminate & Unprovoked Firing' Along LoC

Pakistan on Sunday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC). In a statement, the Foreign Office said that due to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Rakhchikri Sector of the LoC on Saturday, one civilian sustained serious injuries. The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the statement alleged. READ MORE

Customs to Roll Out Pan-India Faceless Assessment for All Imports by Oct 31

The Customs Department will roll out pan-India faceless assessment for all imported goods by October 31, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said. While faceless assessment for import of certain goods was already rolled out in Bengaluru and Chennai ports on June 8, it was extended to Delhi and Mumbai Customs on August 3. This will now be extended in phases to all ports across the country by December 31. READ MORE

Where's The Rainbow in NEP? Queer Activists Explain What's Missing in 'Gender Inclusive' Policy

A total of 25 transgender students cleared 10th and 12th CBSE board examinations this year, but the recently released National Education Policy neglects the need of sex education in India, although it aims to create a ‘gender inclusive’ education for girls as well as transgender students. A ‘Gender-Inclusion Fund’, to build the nation’s capacity in providing quality and equitable education, has also been planned. According to the NEP 2020, the fund will be available to states to implement priorities determined by the central government critical for assisting women and girls and transgender students in gaining access to education. READ MORE

Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, is Asymptomatic and Quarantined at Home

Arjun Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, the actor informed his fans and followers on social media. Arjun said that he is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home. "I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus," Arjun added in his note on Instagram. READ MORE