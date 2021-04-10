News18 Evening Digest: TMC Writes to EC Over Cooch Behar Firing; Tamil Nadu, Haryana Report Max Vaccine Wastage & Other Top Stores

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: TMC Writes to EC Over Violent Clashes in Cooch Behar That Left 4 Dead; Nearly 67% Polling in Bengal

A total 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in West Bengal assembly elections phase four polling where voting will be held in 44 assembly seats scheduled in five districts. READ MORE

‘Only 5 Days Supply Left’: Punjab Becomes Latest State to Claim Shortage of Covid Vaccines

After Maharashtra another opposition-ruled state has red-flagged the imminent shortage of Covid vaccines. Punjab is left with only five days of supply (5.7 lakh Covid vaccine doses) at the current levels of vaccinating 85,000-90,000 persons a day, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged the Centre to share the schedule for the supply of vaccines with the states over the next quarter based on their confirmed supply orders. READ MORE

With 12.4% and 10 %, Tamil Nadu, Haryana Report Maximum Vaccine Wastage. Delhi, Punjab Close Behind

While India, with an average of 34,30,502 anti-coronavirus doses being given per day, tops globally in the number of jabs administered daily, it is the issue of vaccine wastage that has been making headlines since the last two days, ever since the Centre accused the Maharashtra government of wasting five lakh doses. READ MORE

Petrol Pumps Closed in Rajasthan as Dealers Demand Rollback of VAT on Fuel

People faced difficulty across the state due to a one-day strike called by Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association of fuel stations on Saturday with the demand of a rollback in VAT on fuel in the state. Around 7,000 petrol pumps remained closed in the state due to the strike. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Negative RT-PCR Test Report Mandatory For Entry into Wankhede

With Covid-19 situation getting volatile by the minute, the BCCI has made it mandatory for the match officials at Wankhede to furnish a negative RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the matches. A report in TOI states this latest development in a report which comes on the back of the recent cases where 10 officials of the venue tested positive for Coronavirus. READ MORE

How a 46-year-old Visually-impaired Chinese Climber Aims to Summit Mount Everest

Zhang Hong, a 46-year-old visually-impaired Chinese climber, is attempting to summit Mt.Everest this spring, a company organising his expedition said. “If he manages to reach the top of Mt. Everest, he will be the first Asian visually-impaired person to scale the world’s tallest peak,” Dawa Steven Sherpa, chief executive officer of Asian Trekking, one of the leading expedition organising companies in Nepal, told Xinhua news agency on Friday. READ MORE

