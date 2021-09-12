News18 Evening Digest: TN Boy Dies by Suicide Fearing Failure in NEET and Other Top Stories

NEET 2021 Aspirant from Tamil Nadu Dies of Suicide Fearing Failure in Medical Entrance Exam

A 19-year aspirant of the medical entrance exam - NEET 2021, Dhanush, took his own life hours before the exam fearing he would not pass the exam, sources from the police told News18.com. The son of a farmer in Salem, Tamil Nadu, Dhanush had given the test two times before, however, had failed to pass the exam. Read More

Four of Family Killed in Cloudburst in J-K’s Baramulla

Four members of a nomad family, including three minors, were killed when a cloudburst occurred in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The cloudburst occurred in the upper belt of Dangiwacha at Hamam Marcoot in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district on Saturday night, the officials said. Read More

Assam Boat Capsize: 6 Inland Water Transport Staffers Arrested; 3 Others Detained

At least six employees of Assam’s Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department have been arrested for allegedly not following safety norms which led to the capsizing of a boat carrying over 90 passengers in the Brahmaputra a few days ago, leaving two persons dead and one missing. Police said they have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Read More

PM Narendra Modi Writes to Akshay Kumar Condoling His Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Demise

Akshay Kumar lost his mother Aruna Bhatia on September 8. The actor shared a picture of a letter PM Narendra Modi sent him to condole his mother’s demise. Film fraternity wrote on social media and extended their prayers and warm regards to the family. Later, some film industry colleagues were also seen visiting Akshay’s home. Read More

Ajay Devgn to Feature on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls to be Shot in Maldives

Ajay Devgn has come on board to feature on an episode of Discovery’s adventure show “Into The Wild With Bear Grylls", the makers announced Sunday. Devgn, 52, will soon film the episode in Maldives with host and ace adventurer Bear Grylls. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in an episode of “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and PM Modi". Previously, superstars Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have also accompanied Grylls on his adventures in the wilderness. Read More

Bigg Boss OTT Fame Akshara Singh Says Her Ex Hired Boys to Throw Acid on Her

Bigg Boss OTT fame Akshara Singh has become a household name post her stint in the controversial reality show. Akshara was initially paired with Pratik Sehejpal and Milind Gaba, and played a very interesting game. However, she got evicted last week, along with Milind Gaba. In a new interview post her eviction, Akshara opened up about her past. She said that her ex hired goons to throw acid on her. Read More

