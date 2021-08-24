News18 Evening Digest: Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony Begins and Other Top Stories

Sri Lanka’s Former Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera Dies of Covid-19

Sri Lanka's former foreign minister Mangala Samaraweera passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to Covid-19 related complications. Samaraweera, 65, contracted the virus earlier this month and was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lanka Hospital.

Watch: Afghanistan VP Amrullah Saleh Plays Volleyball With Anti-Taliban Forces

A recent clip that is in sharp contrast to the other visuals emerging from Afghanistan shows the Acting President of the country playing volleyball with anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir. The clip was shared by freelance journalist Natiq Malikzada. The authenticity of the video could not be verified by News18. "Amrullah Saleh playing volleyball in Panjshir," he wrote.

Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Indian Team Completes Parade of Athletes

The Paralympics Games 2020 are all set to open in Tokyo on Tuesday with the opening ceremony under the coronavirus rules. The Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony will have only 75 people performing and the stadium will be largely empty barring a few hundred officials.

Zimbabwe Spinner Roy Kaia Suspended for Illegal Bowling Action

Zimbabwe's 29-year-old off-spinner Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh played in Harare in July. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that an independent assessment had found the bowling action of Kaia to be illegal and, as such, he has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect.

Mary Kom Meets Fan Who was Spotted Sobbing After her Defeat in Tokyo Olympics

Mary Kom, one of India's favorite boxers, recently turned to Twitter to share a photo of herself with a fan on August 22. Notably, this is the same youngster who was recently shown weeping in a viral video following the defeat of her favorite athlete Mary Kom in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pakistani Actors Star in Chal Mera Putt 2, Two Years After Film Fraternity’s Ban on Casting Them

In the aftermath of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019 that claimed the lives of 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artists and actors from working in India. For the last two years, the film fraternity has also shown solidarity by not working with Pakistani actors and singers in Indian films.

