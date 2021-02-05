News18 Evening Digest: Tomar Tells RS Farmers Being Provoked; Nana Patole Named Maha Congress Chief and Other Top Stories

'Farm Laws Fine, Protests are Wrong,': Tomar Tells Rajya Sabha Farmers Being Provoked, Especially in Punjab

Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and that none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna. Countering the opposition claim that farmers across the country are agitated over the three new laws, he said that those in just one state are being misinformed and instigated.

Nana Patole Named Maharashtra Congress Chief Day After Resigning from Post of Assembly Speaker

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday was appointed president of the state Congress unit. The announcement came a day after he resigned from his post as Speaker. Patole, the MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, has replaced revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat as state Congress president. The Congress shares power with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra.

Explainer: What is Repo Rate and Why did RBI Prefer to Keep it Unchanged?

The Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent — the rate at which it lends money to commercial banks. The reverse repo rate was also kept unchanged at 3.35 percent. The Central Bank also maintained an accommodative stance. Here is what these banking terms mean and why they were largely unchanged.

Salman Khan Seeks HC Nod to Appear by Video Conferencing in Blackbuck Poaching Case

Actor Salman Khan moved the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday seeking exemption from a sessions court direction for him to appear in person for the hearing on appeals in the blackbuck poaching case and sought permission to appear in the proceedings virtually from Mumbai itself. The district and sessions court is slated to hear the case on February 6.

Team India Skipper Virat Kohli Most Valuable Celebrity for the Fourth Consecutive Year

India skipper and ace batsman Virat Kohli was ranked as the most valuable celebrity for the fourth consecutive year with a brand valuation at $237.7 million, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps. Following Kohli was superstar Akshay Kumar, who witnessed a jump 13.8 per cent, with valuation of $118.9 million followed by actor Ranveer Singh in the third spot with a brand value of $102.9 million.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Review: Android Phone Users, Get Over That Apple AirPods Pro Envy

It has been happening for a while now, but in case you hadn't noticed still, Samsung has quietly and efficiently gone about making a very strong case as serious wireless earbuds options. It started with the Galaxy Buds some time ago, and ever since then, we have seen step by step enhancements with the Galaxy Buds+, the uniquely shared Galaxy Buds Live with the present and temporary culmination of this journey at the Galaxy Buds Pro. Priced at Rs 15,990 at this time, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro sit at the very top of Samsung's current wireless earbuds lineup. For context, the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs 11,990 while the Galaxy Buds+ cost Rs 8,990.