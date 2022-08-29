News18 Evening Digest: Trade with Pak Not Possible Until It Promotes Cross-border Terrorism, Says Indian Govt Sources & Other Top Stories

Exclusive | Trade with Pak Not Possible until It Promotes Cross-border Terrorism: Indian Govt Sources

India is happy that Pakistan is thinking positively about its economy but trade between the two countries is not possible until Islamabad keeps promoting cross-border terrorism, top government sources told CNN-News18 on Monday. READ MORE

UP: Child Kidnapped From Train Station Found At BJP Leader’s Home; Police Say They ‘Wanted a Son’

A seven-month-old boy abducted from next to his sleeping parents at the Mathura railway station was reportedly traced to the house of a BJP corporator in Firozabad, officials said on Monday. According to media reports, Municipal Corporation Councilor, identified as Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal living in ​​Firozabad, were arrested by the police on the charges of buying the infant for Rs 1.8 Lakh from two doctors. READ MORE

Jharkhand: Protests in Ranchi After Class 12 Student Set Afire for Resisting Advances; Sec 144 in Dumka | Updates

Protests erupted in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi over the death of a 19-year-old woman in Dumka. The woman was set on fire on August 23 when she was fast asleep at her home in Dumka town. Enraged over the incident, locals staged protests forcing the police to impose prohibitory orders. Two accused have been arrested so far in the case. READ MORE

Why Both India and Pakistan Had to Deploy an Extra Fielder Inside the 30-Yard Circle | Explained

During India-Pakistan high voltage clash on Sunday, a unique situation surfaced wherein both the teams were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings. READ MORE

Exclusive| ‘I Want To Dress Deepika And Ranveer In Kamal Haasan’s Brand, House Of Khaddar’ Says Brand’s Stylist/Designer Amritha Ram

Kamal Haasan took the world by surprise when he first launched his clothing brand ‘KH House Of Khaddar’ or perhaps this was always meant to happen given his prowess as a fashion icon. Nobody can deny the fact that the Ulaga Nayagan of Indian Cinema has inspired generations with his uber-chic style- and the one person who has witnessed most of it from a very close angle has to be his stylist and designer Amritha Ram. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here