News18 Evening Digest: 'Traitor Can’t be CM', Gehlot Takes Dig at Pilot; What All ISRO is Launching Into Space With the PSLV-C54 Mission & More

In this evening’s news digest, we will look at ISRO’s PSLV-C54 Mission and how India’s space sector will get further momentum this weekend with its launch. Also, we will look at the ongoing Rajasthan Congress crisis, as CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot a “traitor".

With more startups getting onboard, private sector participation in India’s space sector will get further momentum this weekend with the launch of ISRO’s PSLV-C54. In addition to ISRO’s Earth Observation Satellite - 06 (Oceansat-3), the rocket will carry eight nano-satellites. READ MORE

As Sachin Pilot’s camp pushes Congress to make him the chief minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday dismissed the demand, saying a “gaddar (traitor) cannot be chief minister”. In an interview with NDTV on Thursday, he called Pilot a traitor six times. Gehlot’s statement came amid a raging crisis in Rajasthan Congress, where he holds the CM post. READ MORE

Success Story: Know how Auto Driver’s son Ansar Shaikh Became Youngest IAS Officer in India

IAS officer Ansar Shaikh, who hails from Jalna village in Maharashtra has become the youngest IAS officer in India. Ansar, son of an auto driver, Anas Sheikh had a rough time while growing up, but despite all the odds, he cleared the UPSC exam with flying colors. READ MORE

Fresh developments in the murder case of a 67-year-old man whose body was found in a plastic bag in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on November 17 have revealed that the victim’s body was dumped by his girlfriend and her kin after he allegedly died of an epileptic attack during sex. READ MORE

The mayor of Kyiv said Thursday that about 70% of the Ukrainian capital was without power, a day after Moscow launched another devastating missile and drone barrage on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The renewed Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure on Wednesday caused widespread power outages, further straining Ukraine’s already strained power grid and adding to the misery for civilians as temperatures plummet. READ MORE

