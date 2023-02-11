News18 Evening Digest: Turkey-Syria Earthquake Toll Passes 24,000; Over 1L Employees Lose Job So Far In 2023 Alone & More

Latest in the Tukey-Syria earthquake and yet another row erupts between the Delhi CM and the Lieutenant Governor & other top stories

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Updates: Toll Passes 24,000; Focus Lies on Aid, Rescue Efforts

Focus lies now on rescuing those beneath the rubble and ensuring aid reaches those impacted due to the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey earlier this Monday. The death toll has crossed the 24,000-mark and while miraculous extractions are being reported, the inclement weather - with rains and freezing temperatures - continues to pose a challenge for rescue teams, both Turkish and international. READ MORE

Delhi L-G Removes Kejriwal Govt’s Nominees from Discom Boards, AAP Alleges ‘Witch-hunt’

According to the L-G’s office, AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah and Naveen Gupta, son of AAP MP ND Gupta, “collaborated with private representatives on boards of discoms and benefitted them to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore at the cost of the public exchequer” READ MORE

Tech Layoffs: Over 1 Lakh Employees Lose Job So Far In 2023 Alone; Company-Wise Layoff List

The year 2023 has witnessed mass layoffs by companies such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon, among others. Google laid off 6 per cent of its workforce or 12,000 employees, the highest among all companies. Microsoft let go of 10,000 employees, Amazon sacked around 8,000 employees. READ MORE

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Dominant India Crush Australia by an Innings & 132 Runs to End Nagpur Test in 3 Days

Rohit Sharma & Co not only took a 1-0 lead in the series but also inched closer to booking a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. READ MORE

Indian Railway to Roll Out 2-3 Vande Bharat Trains Every Week, Says Minister Vaishnaw

Addressing a press conference, after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay for the railways in the Union Budget 2023-24 at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, Mr Vaishnaw revealed that the focus was on building production capacity in order to produce up to three Vande Bharat trains per week by the end of the next fiscal year. READ MORE

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Estranged Wife Aaliya Makes Shocking Revelations, Records Fight With Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has highly impressed audiences with his acting prowess, has been in the headlines for his alleged legal battle with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. READ MORE

