News18 Evening Digest: Twitter 'Denies Access' to IT Minister, Maha Tightens Curbs After Delta+ Death & Other Top Stories

Twitter Temporarily ‘Denies Access’ to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s Account; Allows After ‘Warning’

Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad was today reportedly denied access to his own account on Twitter for almost an hour, government sources said. Though the Twitter account of the Minister was visible for public viewing, Twitter did not permit anyone authorized to access this account to log in or make any post, they added. READ MORE

Maharashtra’s Stricter Unlocking Norms After 1st Delta+ Death; More Curbs in Pune, Thane

With Covid-19’s newest mutant Delta Plus claiming its first victim - an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri - the Maharashtra government has decided to make unlocking rules stricter. The state currently has 20 more active Delta Plus variant cases. READ MORE

NEET, CBSE, JEE Main LIVE Updates: CBSE to Hold Optional Exams in August, Says Education Minister

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold board exams for students in August, informed Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a virtual interaction with students. LIVE NOW

Serum Institute Begins Production of Novavax’s Covid Vaccine ‘Covovax’ at Pune Facility

The manufacturing of the first batch of Covovax vaccine has started at the Pune facility of the Serum Institute of India, the firm announced on Friday. “A new milestone has been reached; this week we began our first batch of Covovax (a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax) at our facility, here in Pune: Serum Institute India," the company shared on Twitter. READ MORE

Nurse Giving ‘Empty Jab’ to Man in Bihar’s Covid-19 Vaccine Center Stirs Row, Video Goes Viral

As the inoculation drive takes a full swing across the country, a viral video of a nurse in Bihar allegedly injecting an empty jab to a man has now gone viral. The video shows a nurse allegedly injecting an empty syringe in an overcrowded vaccination centre in Bihar’s Chapra district on June 21. The incident came to light on Thursday, after Azhar noticed that he was actually given no dose. READ MORE

Salman Khan Opens up on Owning Mistakes While Discussing Kabir Bedi’s Autobiography

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan engaged in a conversation over video call with veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Thursday, about the latter’s autobiography, “Stories I Must Tell". “I have shared a lot of the glories that I have seen but I have also told of the mistakes that I have made and I hope everyone can learn from that," said Bedi, about his book. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here