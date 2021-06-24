News18 Evening Digest: Twitter MD Gets Relief in Ghaziabad Case, RIL AGM 2021 Key Announcements & Other Top Stories

Twitter MD Gets Relief in Ghaziabad Case; Karnataka HC Asks Cops to Conduct Inquiry Virtually

Twitter India’s Managing Director Manish Maheshwari, who was asked to appear before the Ghaziabad Police today in person in connection with the assault of a Muslim man in Loni, has been granted relief by the Karnataka High Court. The court has asked the police to conduct their inquiry virtually. READ MORE

RIL AGM 2021 Key Announcements: Affordable 4G Smartphone, RIL Retail Future and Others

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), in its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) informed its investors of developments including its 5G rollout plan, a cheaper smartphone being developed with Google, a mega plan of green energy investments among other things. READ MORE

Malayalam Actress Anupama Parameswaran ‘Clears’ Bihar STET Exam 2019, Result Goes Viral

Two days after Bihar’s education department released the results of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2019, a candidate’s result has gone viral on social media. The viral result containing scores in three subjects Urdu, Sanskrit, and Science under Paper-1 of STET, 2019, is of a candidate named Hrishikesh Kumar, however, it has a picture of the Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran. READ MORE

Speeding Car Crashes, Gets Stuck on Road Barrier in Himachal Pradesh; Photo Goes Viral

An over speeding car got stuck on the three-foot-high crash barrier in Sarkaghat area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, making everyone wonder how it happened. The occupants of the car survived the accident without any injury. READ MORE

Strawberry Moon 2021: When and Where to Watch Full Moon Online in India

Strawberry moon will grace the sky on June 24 at 2:40 pm EDT (June 25 at 12:10 am IST). NASA described it as a Strawberry Moon because the full Moon will appear in red just like the colour of a strawberry. However, some of the European countries named it Honey Moon, others named it Rose moon. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here