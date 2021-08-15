News18 Evening Digest: Two Held for Threatening of Attack on JNU Campus on Independence Day & Other Top Stories

Puducherry Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till Aug 31

The Puducherry government on Sunday extended the existing lockdown till August 31. The lockdown will have restrictions as were adopted so far and the night curfew would be in force from 10.30 pm to 5 am the next day, it was stated. READ MORE

Will Have to Bow Before China if Dependence on it Increases: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

If dependence on China increases, we will have to bow before it, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day, the RSS chief also said “swadeshi" means doing business on India’s terms. READ MORE

Mandira Bedi Remembers Raj Kaushal on His Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post

Mandira Bedi, on Sunday, took to Instagram to remember her late husband, filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal on his birth anniversary. On June 30, the filmmaker and producer, 60, passed away post a heart attack. Mandira has since then shared a few emotional posts remembering her husband. On Sunday, Mandira shared a picture with him, an penned an emotional note along with the post. READ MORE

Meghalaya Girl’s Rendition of ‘Ae Mere Pyare Vatan’ for Covid-19 Warriors Goes Viral

For 19-year-old Nini, as she is called by her parents music has become her passion and the teenager’s rendition of ‘Ae Mere Pyare Watan’ has become viral and has impressed thousands of people online. Venetia K Warshong, who is in her first year of college has now become a sensation in the entire North-East due to her melodious and soul-touching version of the song. This is also incidentally Venetia’s first Hindi song. READ MORE

Two Held for Threatening of Attack on JNU Campus on Independence Day

Two men were arrested Sunday for allegedly threatening to attack Jawaharlal Nehru University on Independence Day, in a video uploaded on Facebook, police said. The accused have been identified as Vikas Sehrawat (30), who can be heard making a threatening statement in the alleged inflammatory video, and Raja Kumar both residents of Uttam Nagar, they said. READ MORE

West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Reprimanded for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Sabina Park. Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match." READ MORE

