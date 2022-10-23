News18 Evening Digest: Uddhav Camp Releases New Song Ahead of Andheri Bypoll; Donald Trump Hints at 2024 US Presidency Run & Other Stories

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a new song for the Andheri East bypoll contest on November 3. The ‘Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ party’s song revolves around the party symbol mashal (‘flaming torch’) and speaks of giving justice to people and teaching a lesson to the backstabbers, a jibe apparently aimed at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who led a rebellion against Uddhav and later formed a government with the support of the BJP. READ MORE

Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday dropped a hint that he might run for the post again in 2024. During a Texas rally, he addressed the crowd in Robstown, where he was heard saying, “I ran twice. I won twice. I did much better the second time than I did before.” “And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” he added. READ MORE

An autographed print of a Balmoral Castle painting by Britain’s reigning monarch King Charles III has been sold for £5,737.50, which is, 5,35,360 Rupees. Hamish Wilson, senior valuer at Bonhams, while speaking to CNN said, “In my time as an auctioneer, I have never seen so many commission bids lodged prior to an auction. I think that speaks for itself.” The auction was live-streamed on the Bonhams website. “This charming print combined the King’s passion for painting and his deep affection for Scotland,” Wilson said. READ MORE

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) along with Banaras Hindu University will serve as a knowledge partner for the ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, an initiative of the Government of India, with an objective to bring to light the deep academic, economic, social and cultural relationships between Kashi, also known as Varanasi, and Tamil Nadu. READ MORE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why people, who are worried due to inflation, should not get access to free education and treatment, and said by calling such things free “revdi”, the common man should not be insulted. Kejriwal tweeted a media report in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the political culture of “revdi” or freebies. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here