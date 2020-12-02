News18 Evening Digest: UK First to Approve Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, British PM Likely to be R-Day Chief Guest and Other Top Stories

'Historic': UK Becomes First Nation to Approve Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Use, Rollout Next Week

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use against COVID-19 and said that it will be rolled out from next week. "The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week." Read more

India Invites British PM Boris Johnson to be Chief Guest at 2021 Republic Day Parade

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 2021 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending an invitation to his British counterpart last month. If Johnson accepts, he will be the first British PM to grace the Rajpath parade in 27 years. The last UK premier to be the chief guest at the January 26 parade was John Major in 1993. Read more

After Law to Curb 'Love Jihad', UP Govt to Scrap 44-year-old Scheme that Rewards Inter-faith Marriages

After bringing a law to curb religious conversion for the sake of marriages, the UP government is planning to withdraw a scheme which incentivises interfaith marriage for 44 years. The Inter-caste and Interfaith marriage incentive scheme has been in the state since 1976 which was initiated by the national integration department of the UP. Read more

Issues Not Resolved? Suvendu Adhikary Unhappy with TMC Leadership for Leaking Details of Meeting

Disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly expressed his dismay to a senior party MP over details of Tuesday’s meeting being leaked to the media and claims of all issues being resolved. TMC sources said Adhikari wrote to the MP via Whatsapp stating that he did not like the details of the meeting being shared with the media as he was supposed hold a press meet on December 6. Read more

China Buys Indian Rice for First Time in Decades Amid Ladakh Row as Supplies Tighten

China has started importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies and an offer from India of sharply discounted prices, Indian industry officials told Reuters. India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues. Read more

‘Kangana Never Visited My House’: 73-Year-old Protester Slams Actress for Spreading Fake News

Days after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made a false claim on social media about a 73-year-old woman farmer in Punjab for her participation in the farm protest, the woman in question has said she is motivated enough to go to Delhi even now and be part of the stir. On November 29, Ranaut made a false claim about the 90-year-old Bilkis from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protests, better known to the world as "Dadi". Read more

Sanjay Manjrekar Shredded into 'Bits and Pieces' by Twitter After Jadeja's Vital Knock Against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja along with Hardik Pandya injected new life to Indian batting side on Wednesday against Australia at Manuka Oval after the team was struggling at 152/5 at one stage. After finally winning the toss in the 3rd ODI, skipper Virat Kohli chose to bat first. While Kohli (63 off 78) smashed another half-century, and Shubhman Gill looked promising in his short-lived innings, the Men in Blue were in all sorts of trouble as wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Read more

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 12,000 ODI Runs; Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record and became the fastest to 12000 ODI during the third ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday. Tendulkar had reached the milestone during his 300th innings against Pakistan at the Centurion in South Africa in the 2003 World Cup, while Kohli notched up the landmark in only his 242nd ODI innings - 58 innings less than what Tedulkar took - when he reached the score of 23. The Little Master scored a match-winning 98 off just 75 deliveries in what was one of the most defining performances of his career. Read more