News18 Evening Digest: UK Regulator Approves Pfizer Jab for Children Aged 12 to 15 Years And Other Top Stories

UK Regulator Approves Pfizer Jab for Children Aged 12 to 15 Years After ‘Rigorous Review’

Britain’s medicines regulator said Friday the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is safe for adolescents aged 12 to 15 after a “rigorous review", following similar assessments in the European Union and United States. READ MORE

Twitter Blue Explained: Where’s Twitter Subscription Available, How to Sign Up and India Details

Twitter has finally announced the launch of Twitter Blue months after being a part of the rumour mill. The new subscription-based service is currently available to iOS users, but only in Canada and Australia. Twitter says that the service will rollout to more countries - both for Android and iOS - in the near future. At the moment, Twitter Blue carries premium features such as Undo Tweet, Boomark Folder, and Reader mode. READ MORE

Juhi Chawla Says There’s Misconception That Her HC Lawsuit is Against 5G

Actress Juhi Chawla Mehta, who has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court on the health risks associated with 5G telecom technology, says there has been a general misconception that her suit is against the technology. The actress said concerned authorities should make public all data associated with the technology, in order to clear the air. READ MORE

One Can Get Covid-19 After Taking Two Vaccine Shots. Here’s Why There Is No Need To Worry

Cases of people getting Covid-19 after receiving their full vaccine dose are rare but not unheard of. But before anybody can say ‘why vaccinate?’, it has been pointed out by experts that people who do get infected after two rounds of vaccination normally get very mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic. This, experts say, can be attributed to the vaccine itself, which mostly prevents anything but a mild infection in such cases. READ MORE

Spectacular Photo of Orangutan’s Reflection Captured in Water Wins Award

The jury of Nature TTL Photographer of the Year has declared Thomas Vijayan the winner of the 2021 competition. Vijayan, a photographer from Canada, shot the spectacular picture called The World is Going Upside Down. His picture beat 8,000 entries from around the world to win the top prize of £1,500. READ MORE

Consumers Can Now Check Whether A Product Meets BIS Standard From June 5

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the apex government body for the standardization, marking, and quality certification of goods in the country, will start a new feature ‘Know your standard’ on its website from June 5. READ MORE

