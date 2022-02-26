News18 Evening Digest: Ukrainian Teacher Who Survived Russian Missile Becomes Internet's 'Face of War' and Other Stories

Ukrainian Teacher Who Survived Russian Missile Becomes Internet’s ‘Face of War’

A Ukrainian teacher’s blood-soaked face after surviving a Russian missile strike has become one of the most poignant pictures coming out of the conflict. Pictured thus is Olena Kurilo, a 52-year-old teacher, who after surviving the missile, has vowed to “do everything" for her motherland, as per a report by The Independent. READ MORE

In UP Poll Battle, Shivpur Seat in Varanasi May Answer A Key Question: Who Is The Real Rajbhar Leader?

Who is the real Rajbhar leader? The upcoming election in the Shivpur assembly seat of Varanasi on March 7 may answer this question with BJP minister Anil Rajbhar pitted against Arvind Rajbhar, son of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar. And the battle has turned bitterly personal. READ MORE

Exclusive | Rescuing 20,000 Indians from War-Torn Ukraine Our Biggest Priority: MoS External Affairs Muraleedharan

As India faces the Herculean task of extracting more than 18,000 students from war-torn Ukraine, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told News18.com in an exclusive interview that close to 4,000 Indian students have been evacuated and brought back safely so far. READ MORE

War in Ukraine: Not Just Russia, Ukraine Has to Battle COVID and a Healthcare Crisis

War and conflict have always disrupted and jeopardised the way people lead their lives. They not only claim lives and livelihoods but also crush the healthcare system and essential services. There is always a possibility of chronic shortage of healthcare staff along with mass displacement, death and injury. Coupled with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a war can devastate an already overworked healthcare system. In the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine by Russia, it is impossible to ignore its impact on Ukraine’s health system and its people’s well-being. READ MORE

UP Next: Phata Hua Vote Can Make or Break Political Fortunes in Uttar Pradesh This Time

If someone analyses the election politics of various parties in India, one can find similarities in their craft. It is largely dictated by the politics of evolving a base vote and adding to it ‘stepney’ votes to create a rainbow social alliance during elections. READ MORE

Cooking Oil May Become Costlier Due to Russia-Ukraine War. Know Why

Cooking oil price to increase: Prices of cooking oil are set to soar in India as a result of the ongoing crisis between the two top producers and exporters of sunflower oil — Russia and Ukraine. A war between the two nations will create a supply crunch in the market, leading to even higher prices. India will be hit harder than others as 90 per cent of the country’s sunflower oil imports are from Russia and Ukraine. READ MORE

