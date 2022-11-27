News18 Evening Digest: Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China and Other Stories

Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China, Bengaluru Techie Kills Crying 2-Year-Old Daughter and other news only on Evening Digest.

Mass Vigil, Graffiti & Civil Disobedience: Universities Latest Hotspot of Growing Anger Against Xi in China

China is seeing unprecedented protests against Covid restrictions as people in a rare display of anger shouted slogans against the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping. READ MORE

‘Had No Money to Feed Her’: Bengaluru Techie Kills Crying 2-Year-Old Daughter

Rahul Parmar was arrested by the Kolar Police for Jiya’s murder. He had dumped her body near a lake in Kendatti on the Bengaluru-Kolar highway. READ MORE

News18 Showreel 2022 Live Updates: Subhash Ghai Calls Actors ‘Spoilt Children’; Says OTT Gave Talent, Cinema Gave Stars

Some of the biggest stars of 2022 — Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, and Kajol, among others — are all set to talk shop at News18’s Showreel, the biggest entertainment conference of the year. READ MORE

‘Mosque-Like’ Bus Stop in Mysuru Gets Overnight Makeover After BJP MP’s Warning

Abus stop with three domes on top in Karnataka’s Mysuru got an an overnight revamp after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the state threatened that he will himself demolish the “mosque-like" structure using a JCB if it is not removed in three-four days. READ MORE

Anurag Kashyap Went to Rehab Thrice, Had a Heart Attack; Filmmaker Opens Up About His Struggles

Anurag Kashyap might be one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country now but he had to go through his share of struggles and gloomy days. In a recent interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director opened up about going to rehab three times and coping with depression. Anurag also spoke about the time when he went off Twitter because his parents and his daughter were receiving threats on the social media platform. READ MORE

Kiara Advani To Announce Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra Soon? Her Latest Post Leaves Fans Excited

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, Kiara’s latest social media post has left fans wondering if she will soon be announcing her wedding date. On Sunday, the Govinda Naam Mera actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen blushing and flaunting her million-dollar smile. READ MORE

