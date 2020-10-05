News18 Evening Digest: UP Cops Claim Conspiracy to Defame Govt over Hathras, No Human Challenge Trials and Other Top Stories

UP Police and CM Yogi Claim 'International Plot' to Defame State Govt Amid Hathras Gangrape Protests

The Hathras Police have lodged an FIR against "unknown" persons for alleged attempt to trigger caste-based conflict and invoked serious charges, including sedition, officials said on Monday. The development comes amid pressure from various social, political groups and citizens for justice over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman after she was allegedly gangraped.

Health Minister Rules Out 'Human Challenge Trials' for India that Involve Purposely Infecting Participants

Earlier ruled out by trusted American disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, 'human challenge trials' for a potential coronavirus vaccine have now failed to receive the nod of the Centre. The human challenge trials - touted as a faster way of developing vaccines - will not be done in India, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday.

India Successfully Flight-tests Indigenous 'SMART' Missile Off Odisha Coast

India on Monday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from a test range off Odisha coast, defence sources said. The trial, conducted at 1145 hrs from the APJ AbdulKalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, met all the objectives flawlessly, the sources said.

Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice Win Nobel in Medicine for Hepatitis C Virus Discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British-born scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Monday for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.

The Rapist Is You: Chilean Artists Who Created Viral Feminist Anthem Named as TIME's 100 Most Influential

The global anthem "The Rapist is You!" from 2019 has landed its Chilean creators a spot in Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020. The protest song, which became a mighty roar in 2019 following a series of rapes and rising cases of violence against women, was created by four performing artists who were part of a Chilean feminist group named "LASTESIS".

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Spinner Amit Mishra Ruled Out of Tournament With Finger Injury

Delhi Capitals legspinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury, according to a report in ANI. Mishra suffered a tendon injury on his finger while fielding in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and walked off the field after bowling only two overs. Mishra was in the middle of a good spell in the tiny ground in Sharjah when the injury forced him off.