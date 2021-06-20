News18 Evening Digest: UP to Bring Changes in Family Planning Rules; BMC Appoints Tree Surgeon to Study and Save Vulnerable Trees in Mumbai and Other Stories

UP to Bring Changes in Family Planning Rules, Couples With More than 2 Kids May be Debarred From Welfare Schemes

As per sources, the State law commission is preparing a draft on the proposed changes which may include debarring couples with more than 2 children from certain welfare schemes including the ration subsidy. READ MORE

Tokyo Organisers Working on Safe Stay and Training of Indian Athletes in Games Village: TOCOG

The Tokyo Olympic organisers are working on how to ensure safe stay and seamless training of the Indian athletes inside the Games Village, according to a letter they have sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The Indian athletes and officials travelling for the Olympics have been asked by the Japanese government to undergo daily COVID-19 tests for a week prior to their departure and not to interact with anyone from another country for three days upon arrival, strictures that have left the IOA fuming. READ MORE

Man, Who ‘Died’ in 2010 Jnaneswari Express Derailment in West Bengal, Found Alive

Aman, whose family had claimed that he died in the 2010 Jnaneswari Express derailment in West Bengal and got a job and compensation, was allegedly found to be alive, a railway official said. The sister of the man who got the job and their father were called for questioning on Sunday in connection with the matter, a CBI official said. READ MORE

PM Modi Congratulates Iran’s Newly Elected President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory on Saturday in the country’s presidential election, a vote that both propelled the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position and saw the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. READ MORE

In a First, BMC Appoints Tree Surgeon to Study and Save Vulnerable Trees in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a unique initiative to help assess old trees and protect them from falling by employing a tree surgeon. Also known as arborist or arboriculturist, they cultivate, manage and study old trees and prune them to protect them from harm. READ MORE

Delhi Restaurants Can Stay Open Longer, Malls, Bars Back in Business from Tomorrow: FAQs Answered

In a revised guideline, the Delhi government on Sunday permitted all markets, market complexes, malls and bars to open with restrictions. The state government has also allowed opening up of public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities. READ MORE

