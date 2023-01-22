News18 Evening Digest: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over BBC Documentary on PM Modi And Other Top Stories

‘Has BBC Ever Had Courage to…’: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over Documentary on PM Modi

A documentary by BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has triggered massive uproar with a section of people slamming the UK broadcaster for documenting “lies" in a “propaganda piece". READ MORE

US: 9 Dead in Gun Violence Near Chinese Lunar Year Celebrations; Why So Many Shootings in America?

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday.“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deceased," a statement said. READ MORE

Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Likely in These States Over Next 5 Days | Check IMD Forecast

Rainfall and snowfall activities are likely to increase over North and Northwest India, especially in Western Himalayan Region from 24 to 26 January, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Sunday. A higher intensity wet weather spell is also predicted over Kashmir for three days from Monday. READ MORE

‘Cultural Vibrancy’: PM Modi Lauds CJI Chandrachud on Suggesting AI-driven Translation of Judgements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s views on the language barrier and making Supreme Court judgements available in regional languages using artificial technology. READ MORE

Planning Air Travel Between Feb 1-Sept 30? Air India Offering Discount On Ticket Prices; Check Details

Tata group-owned Air India is offering discounts between January 21 and January 23 on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of India’s 74th Republic Day, according to a statement. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here