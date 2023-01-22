CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » News18 Evening Digest: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over BBC Documentary on PM Modi And Other Top Stories
1-MIN READ

News18 Evening Digest: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over BBC Documentary on PM Modi And Other Top Stories

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 18:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Here are the top news this evening; BBC documentary questions PM Modi's leadership during Guj riots; Heavy rainfall in Northwest India; 9 dead in Gun violence in America and other stories.

‘Has BBC Ever Had Courage to…’: Uproar & Divided Opinions Over Documentary on PM Modi

A documentary by BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which questioned his leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, has triggered massive uproar with a section of people slamming the UK broadcaster for documenting “lies" in a “propaganda piece". READ MORE

US: 9 Dead in Gun Violence Near Chinese Lunar Year Celebrations; Why So Many Shootings in America?

Nine people have died in a mass shooting in a predominantly Asian city in southern California, local law enforcement said Sunday.“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deceased," a statement said. READ MORE

Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm Likely in These States Over Next 5 Days | Check IMD Forecast

Rainfall and snowfall activities are likely to increase over North and Northwest India, especially in Western Himalayan Region from 24 to 26 January, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Sunday. A higher intensity wet weather spell is also predicted over Kashmir for three days from Monday. READ MORE

‘Cultural Vibrancy’: PM Modi Lauds CJI Chandrachud on Suggesting AI-driven Translation of Judgements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud’s views on the language barrier and making Supreme Court judgements available in regional languages using artificial technology. READ MORE

Planning Air Travel Between Feb 1-Sept 30? Air India Offering Discount On Ticket Prices; Check Details

Tata group-owned Air India is offering discounts between January 21 and January 23 on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of India’s 74th Republic Day, according to a statement. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 22, 2023, 18:07 IST
last updated:January 22, 2023, 18:07 IST
Read More