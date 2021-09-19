News18 Evening Digest: US Trade Official Calls India's Mastercard Ban 'Draconian' & Other Top Stories

US Trade Official Calls India’s Mastercard Ban As ‘Draconian’, Show Emails

A senior US trade official privately criticised India’s July decision to ban Mastercard Inc from issuing new cards, calling it a “draconian" move that caused “panic", according to U.S. government emails seen by Reuters. The documents show frustration within the U.S. government after India’s central bank banned new card issuance by American Express and Diners Club International in April, then took similar action against Mastercard in July. READ MORE

Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab’s Likely Chief Minister & Amarinder’s Successor

Congress MLAs have proposed the name Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, a minister in the outgoing cabinet of Capt Amarinder Singh to become Punjab‘s new Chief Minister, Congress MLA Pritam Kotbhai has said. Randhawa’s name has been doing the rounds among the probables to be the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Punjab, and the leader asserted Sunday that he has never hankered after posts. READ MORE

US Woman, Clinically Dead for 45 Minutes, Revived Before Her Daughter Gave Birth

In a miraculous incident, a woman, who was clinically dead for 45 minutes after having a heart attack, was resurrected shortly before her daughter give birth. Kathy Patten was playing golf when she got a call from her daughter Stacey that she was in labour. Patten rushed to the hospital with her daughter but unfortunately suffered a heart attack when she arrived. READ MORE

‘Stay Home’: Taliban Order Women Employees in Kabul to Not Report to Work

The interim mayor of Afghanistan‘s capital says many female city employees have been ordered to stay home by the country’s new Taliban rulers. Hamdullah Namony told reporters Sunday that only women who could not be replaced by men have been permitted to report to work. He says this includes skilled workers in the design and engineering departments as well as female attendants of public toilets for women. READ MORE

Indonesia Opens Border for Fully Vaccinated International Tourists with Limited Valid Visas

Indonesia has opened a few of its borders to foreigners after the Ministry of Law and Human Rights issued a ministerial regulation that reopens applications for tourist and limited stay visas for fully-vaccinated travellers. READ MORE

Bengaluru Bank Official Harassed for Dropping Muslim Female Colleague Home, Two Arrested

Two Muslim youths were arrested by Bengaluru police on Sunday for harassing two bank officials. The incident happened when a 35-year-old woman got late at work and requested her male colleague to drop her home. At around 9.20 pm, the duo was riding on bike when the two youth followed and stopped them mid-way. READ MORE

