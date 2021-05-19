News18 Evening Digest: Vaccination 3 Months After Covid Recovery, Jabs for All Lactating Women & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination to be Deferred by 3 Months Post Recovery, Jabs for All Lactating Women

The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday accepted new recommendations by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC). As per new recommendations, Covid-19 vaccination will be deferred by three months after recovery from the illness. LIVE NOW

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 22 Bodies Recovered at Sea Off Bombay High; Gujarat Death Toll Mounts to 45

As many as 22 bodies were recovered at sea off Bombay High after Barge P-305 sank due to Cyclonic storm Tauktae. The death toll in Gujarat has mounted to 45. Despite rapid weakening, the remnants of Cyclone are expected to dump heavy rain across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. LIVE NOW

Rajasthan Govt Declares Black Fungus an Epidemic with Nearly a Hundred Cases on Record

Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID, has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment. READ MORE

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Takes Stock of Rescue Operations for ONGC Barge Personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to senior officials as he took stock of operations being undertaken to rescue personnel on an ONGC barge, government sources said. At least 22 personnel on board the accommodation barge P305 that went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before sinking in the Arabia Sea off Mumbai coast are dead and 65 are still missing, Navy officials had said earlier. READ MORE

East Coast May See Formation of Cyclone, Likely to Hit Bengal & Odisha by May 27: IMD

After the west coast, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by May 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. READ MORE

Mamata, Bengal Law Minister Made Parties in CBI Petition Before HC to Transfer Narada Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak have been made parties in a petition by the CBI before the Calcutta High Court seeking transfer of the Narada sting tape case from the state. A division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal fixed the matter for hearing at 2 pm on Wednesday. READ MORE

These Indian Influencers are Charging Money to Amplify Covid-19 SOS Messages

Social media has come as an unexpected network for people looking for Covid-19 resources in India: Twitter and Instagram is flooded over with requests for hospital beds, medicines, oxygen, and until recently, plasma donations. The calls of SOS Emergencies were being amplified across personal profiles - and by influencers. But it turns out, no good deed can be just a good deed. READ MORE

